AFTON — Wrapping up the 2019 season on an upbeat note, Afton coasted to a 37-8 win over Ketchum here Friday, Nov. 8.

The Eagles finish at 4-6 after winning just once in 2018.

“We finished the season with a good game,” Afton head coach Corey Henry said. “We got to look at some things we want to see for next year. It’s always nice to send your seniors off with a win.”

The Eagles jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter then tacked on touchdowns in the second and third period.

Ketchum’s only score came in the fourth quarter.

“We had no intent with throwing deep passes,” Henry said. “We wanted to get (Weston) Amos and (Gavin) Herman some short game situations and let (Brandon) Coombes and (Kevin) Thomas run the ball. We accomplished what we were after.”

All four will be seniors in the 2020 season.

“We didn't wan to run it up on Choo (first-year Ketchum head coach Choo Thomas) at all,” Henry said. “I have a lot of respect for the man and I think he’s doing the best job he can do.”

The Warriors finished 0-10 on the season. They’ve won just twice in the past three seasons.

“We got all of our kids in on both side of the ball,” Henry said. “That kind of experience is irreplaceable.”

Henry said the game was played with a running clock starting in the second quarter.

Coombes, Amos and Herman each had a touchdown in the first quarter on runs of 1, 3 and 8 yards, respectively.

A 20-yard run by Coombes bumped the lead to 30-0 in the second quarter then Brett Fuser went 24 in the third frame.

Amos completed 3 of 7 passes for 36 yards and Herman was 0 of 2.

Coombes ran for 140 yards and scored twice while Fuser added 76 yards.

Ketchum had 125 yards in total offense, with just 40 via the run.