MIAMI — Steve Owens will hold “court” at his second athletic home in Miami Sunday, Nov. 10.

Owens, who scored plenty of points as a member of the Wardog basketball team, will be back on the Civic Center gymnasium floor for an autograph session commemorating the 50th anniversary of his winning the Heisman Trophy.

Owens will be signing items from 2 to 4 p.m.

Those attending must purchase an admission ticket for the Holiday Market and Expo.

Admission is $3 per person and its good for both days.

While he's best known for his football prowess, Owens earned all-Six Lakes Conference basketball honors while playing for Ed Hammons.

The Civic Center, most recently called the Dogdome, had been the home court for MHS hoops until the opening of the Miami Activity Center in time for the 2009-2010 season.

“It’s a new event for us, but it’s not a new event for Miami,” said Amanda Davis, executive director of Visit Miami OK and director of tourism, City of Miami. “Luckily for us, it coincides with Steve’s anniversary and we were able to work it out with his schedule and bring him back home.”

An 8x10 anniversary photo will be available for $5 and commemorative coins also will be on sale.

Owens, a 1966 graduate of Miami High School, earned four letters in track and three each in football and basketball.

Those attending can get in through either of the south entrances, the one on the east side or via the ramp on the south.

An all-state football selection in 1965, he and Rick Baldridge of Lawton shared back of the year honors.

He was a three-event state champion in track, winning the high hurdles, high jump and long jump.

He was an All-Big Eight Conference honoree in 1967, 1968 and 1969. Owens was the Big Eight Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 1968 and ’69.

Owens was a first-round selection (19th overall) by the Detroit Lions and went on to earn All Pro honors in 1971 after becoming the first Lion to gain 1,000 yards in a season.

A serious knee injury forced him to retire after six seasons in Detroit.

After a knee injury forced him to retire from football, he launched Steve Owens & Associates and the Steve Owens Insurance Group in Norman.

Owens served as OU’s athletic director from September 1996 until March 1998. His successor: Joe Castiglione.

Owens, his wife, Barbara, and Millie George Gilion were the first two inductees into the Miami Athletics Hall of Fame in March.

In 2018, a life-sized statue of Owens in the south end zone of Red Robertson Field was dedicated as part of an Honors Plaza.

Designed by the late Nick Calcagno, it’s a replica of the one on display at OU’s Heisman Park.

“I think its special we are able to stop and celebrate him, really just show not only our appreciation to him but again say congratulations for such an amazing imprint he left here,” Davis said. “What he left here and did here is pretty special.”