Miami @ Bristow

Records

Miami 1-8 (0-6 in District 4A-3, 8th), Bristow 8-1 (6-0 in District 4A-3, 1st)

Last week

Cleveland 52, Miami 19; Bristow 42, Catoosa 0

Last meeting

Bristow 49, Miami 30 (2018)

Series record

Series tied 1-1, dating back to 1958

Did you know?

This is Miami’s first-ever trip to Bristow for football. The teams played at Red Robertson Field in 2018 as part of the dedication ceremony for a statue of Steve Owens in the Honors Plaza in the south end zone and they met in Miami in 1958 in a first-round playoff game.

Wyandotte @ Nowata

Records

Wyandotte 4-5 (3-3 in District 2A-4, 4th), Nowata 4-5 (4-2 in District 2A-4, 3rd)

Last week

Wyandotte 18, Salina 8; Adair 46, Nowata 13

Last meeting

Wyandotte 42, Nowata 7 (2018)

Series record

Wyandotte leads 6-5, dating back to 1986

Did you know?

The Bears can nail down a sixth straight trip to the playoffs with a victory. Five of their six wins in the rivalry have come consecutively since 2015.

Quapaw @ Commerce

Records

Quapaw 5-4 (3-3 in District A-6, 5th), Commerce 6-3 (5-1 in District A-6, 2nd)

Last week

Quapaw 25, Fairland 12; Commerce 57, Ketchum 0

Last meeting

Commerce 40, Quapaw 0 (2018)

Series record

Commerce leads 55-19-1, dating back to 1927

Did you know?

The Tigers have won 14 straight against Quapaw, whose last win in the series was a 28-26 overtime decision.

Ketchum @ Afton

Records

Ketchum 0-9 (0-6 in District A-6, 8th), Afton 3-6 (1-5 in District A-6, T5th)

Last week

Commerce 57, Ketchum 0; Rejoice Christian 75, Afton 8

Last meeting

Afton 34, Ketchum 6 (2018)

Series record

Afton leads 41-8-2, dating back to 1939

Did you know?

The Warriors hope to avoid their third winless season since 2005. They’ve gone 1-9 the previous two years.

Fairland @ Oklahoma Union

Records

Quapaw 25, Fairland 12; Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7

Last meeting

Oklahoma Union 26, Fairland 13 (2018)

Series record

Fairland leads 16-6, dating back to 1992

Did you know?

The win in 2018 was Oklahoma Union’s first against the Owls since 2006.

Coyle @ Bluejacket

Records

Coyle 7-2 (4-1 in District C-3, 2nd), Bluejacket 5-2 (3-2 in District C-3, 4th)

Last week

Coyle 58, Deer Creek-Lamont/Billings 12; Bluejacket 62, Welch 8

Last meeting

Coyle 54, Bluejacket 6 (2018)

Series record

Coyle leads 3-1, dating back to 2014

Did you know?

The Chieftains currently are locked into fourth playoff spot in District C-3. Should they upset Coyle by 15 or more points, they could finish third.

Welch @ Deer Creek-Lamont/Billings

Records

Welch 0-9 (0-5 in District C-3, T6th), DCLA/Billings 0-9 (0-5 in District C-3, T6th)

Last week

Bluejacket 62, Welch 8; Coyle 58, DCLA/Billings 12

Last meeting

Deer Creek-Lamont 50, Welch 0 (2018)

Series record

Welch leads 3-1, dating back to 1994

Did you know?

The first game in the rivalry was in the first round of the 1994 Class C playoffs when the Wildcats claimed a 38-20 victory.