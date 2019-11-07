COFFEYVILLE, KAN. — Three points made the difference between winning and losing for the Northeastern A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams here Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Last-second shots helped Coffeyville Community College score a sweep of NEO, 62-60 in the women’s game and 62-60 in men’s action.

The Lady Norse had gone up 60-59 with 14 seconds remaining on a 3-point goal from the top of the key by Kiarra Brooks.

But the hosts got a put back by Ania Markowska as the horn sounded to claim the one-point win.

“They throw up a Hail Mary from the right wing with seconds left, the ball comes right off the side of the rim, the girl steps right in front of one of our players, gets the rebound and puts it back up before the buzzer goes off,” NEO coach Jim Rowland said. “It’s unfortunate it had to end that way. It was a true buzzer beater.”

A 16-6 edge in the second quarter gave the Lady Ravens a 27-18 halftime lead, but NEO turned things around with a 24-15 run in the third.

A free throw by Caleigh Stevenson with three seconds left created a 42-42 tie.

Coffeyville held a 19-18 edge over the final 10 minutes.

“Down the stretch, we missed a few free throws that could have put us up a couple possessions,” Rowland said. “I thought our kids fought and stayed in the game; competed.”

Eliska Stebetikova’s 13 points headed up the scoring for the Lady Norse.

Ivvana Murillo joined her in double figures with 10.

Others scoring for NEO were Koreea Kirksey, nine; Stevenson and Brooks, eight each; Gabriela Chivata, five; Dariann Myles, three, and Kine Diop and Kaitlyn Benge, two each.

Markowska finished with 15 for the Lady Ravens, who also got 11 from Tunica Gilmore and 10 each from Kaylyn Lay and McKenzie Morel-Patton.

Men

Coffeyville 62, NEO 60

After leading by 14 at the half, the Norsemen were outscored 36-20 over the final 20 minutes.

NEO had three players reach double figures.

Rudi Williams hit 20 points and Alvin Canady III and Samkelo Cele contributed 16 each.

Kalil Camara finished with five, Ramello Williams, two, and Tyren Collins, one.

Kymani Dunham and Meikkel Murray were the Red Ravens’ leaders with 15 and 14, respectively.