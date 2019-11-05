Wyandotte pitcher Gracie Turner has been named the player of the year in fast pitch softball District 2A-6.

Turner is one of only three sophomores receiving post-season honors.

Along with Turner, Quapaw catcher Jenna Kerley and Preston outfielder Kami Love were the only sophomores and Wyandotte third baseman Taylor Lundien was the lone freshman chosen.

Turner pitched 185.1 of the Lady Bears’ 202.1 innings, compiling a 26-6 record with a 2.98 earned run average. Opponents managed 193 hits against her. She allowed 126 runs, 79 of which were earned while striking out 130 and walking 64.

Quapaw senior Jenni Jennings was named the district’s pitcher of the year and Oktaha senior Karli Ashing and Preston senior Kaelyn Roberts were co-offensive players of the year.

Wyandotte junior Ally Bartley was selected as the defensive player of the year.

Kendall Young, who guided the Lady Bears to a 28-7 record, was coach of the year in 2A-6.

Players receiving first-team all-district honors were:

Pitchers — Cayton Sloan, Oktaha; Taylie Burrow, Afton, and Alli Simmons, Ketchum

Catchers — Sunny Crawford, Commerce, Dakaree Hanson, Preston, and Kerley

First base — Morgan Connell, Commerce; Karley Fewel, Oktaha, and Ayche Marchoud, Chelsea

Third base — Gracie Britten, Oktaha; Macy Everett, Chelsea, and Taylor Lundien

Shortstop — Mya Allen, Oktaha; Abbie Long, Preston; Mya Nichols, Quapaw, and Jennelle Lundien, Wyandotte

Outfield — Love and Kaitlyn Hawkins and Chelsea Hawkins, both of Wyandotte

Second team honorees included Alexis Stidman, Preston, pitcher; Carson Draeger, Chelsea, catcher; Lilly Hinson, Ketchum, first base; Marissa Scott, Commerce, Shea Ottesen, Quapaw, and Haley Hart, Wyandotte, second base; Layne Hudson, Afton, third base; Annsleigh Morris, Afton, Kiley Cypert, Ketchum, and Dina Marchoud, Chelsea, shortstop, and Baylee King, Commerce, Gracie Crawford, Quapaw, and Brynn Surmont, Oktaha.