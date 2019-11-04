ST. LOUIS (TNS) — It was just three years ago that Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong finished the season as an outfielder. Earlier that season, he had been banished to Memphis for a week.

It had been no secret that the Hawaiian native had been drafted in the first round in 2011 as an offensive second baseman and, in the midst of a .240 season in 2016 with no seeming speculation that he would become an elite defensive player, Wong’s future with the Cardinals appeared murky even though he had signed a five-year contract extension that spring.

But this season, the 5-foot-7 Wong finally became the consistent offensive player the Cardinals had hoped to see, batting a club-high .285. And he became, officially, the Gold Glove second baseman that longtime Cardinals infield coach Jose Oquendo and Wong himself had thought he could be.

Already a two-time winner of the Fielding Bible Award as the best defensive second baseman in the majors, Wong, 29, was honored with his first Rawlings Gold Glove Sunday night when results of voting by coaches and managers were announced on ESPN2.

Given that the Cardinals had sliced their error total from a major-league high 133 in 2018 to a major-league low 66, a club record, this past season, the Cardinals had six players finish in the top three in Gold Glove voting at their positions. But first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, shortstop Paul DeJong, catcher Yadier Molina, center fielder Harrison Bader and pitcher Jack Flaherty all finished as runners-up.

Wong, who was a runner-up himself last year at second base, had a plus-14 Defensive Runs Saved, best at his position in the majors, as was his defensive zone rating of .819.

At 412 assists, Wong was the only second baseman in the league with more than 400. Wong joined Fernando Vina (2001-2002) as the only Cardinals second basemen to have won Gold.

“Kolten’s Gold Glove selection is a well-deserved honor, and the Cardinals are extremely proud of his 2019 season,” said Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak in a statement. “Kolten is continually working hard to refine his defensive skills, and he takes great pride in his performance in the field.”

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt added, “Kolten has spent many years working on his craft, and it’s well deserved that he is being recognized as an elite defender.”

The Cardinals have had a total of 88 Rawlings Gold Glove selections since the award originated in 1957 — the most among all teams.

Molina was going for the 10th Gold Glove of his career, something only two other catchers in history have achieved. Goldschmidt had won three previous Gold Glove awards and, though he didn’t win this year, his steady hand(s) at first base, made everybody better in the Cardinals’ infield. But he lost out to Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo.

Molina’s chances were hurt by the fact that he missed 49 games, mostly because of a right thumb injury. He also threw out only eight runners trying to steal but only 30 tried, a tribute to his reputation and the Cardinals’ pitching staff. Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto threw out 43 of 92 prospective base stealers and had 11 Defensive Runs Saved, compared to two for Molina.

The only National League club to have more than one Gold Glover was Arizona, which had shortstop Nick Ahmed, left fielder David Peralta, a former pitcher in the Cardinals’ system, and pitcher Zack Greinke, who finished the season in Houston. Technically, they also had former Cardinals righthander Mike Leake, who started the season in Seattle before being dealt to Arizona and was the American League Gold Glove winner as a pitcher.

