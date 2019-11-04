By Herbie Teope

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — For a second straight week, the Kansas City Chiefs went toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s top teams at Arrowhead Stadium and a disastrous fumble took place in a tied ballgame.

This time around, though, the Chiefs were able to overcome the turnover en route to a drama-filled 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings thanks to Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired.

It wasn’t easy.

WIth the two teams locked in a 10-10 game to start the third quarter, rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman turned the ball over on a kickoff return.

The Vikings capitalized immediately in a series that saw another Chiefs blunder.

On third-and-4, the Chiefs burned a timeout after what appeared to be confusion on the defensive side. But instead of coming back on the field organized, the Chiefs defense left running back Ameer Abdullah wide open in the flat, where quarterback Kirk Cousins found him for a 16-yard touchdown and a 16-10 lead after a missed extra point.

The two teams then traded punts before Chiefs running back Damien Williams electrified the stadium with a 91-yard touchdown run and a 17-16 lead. Williams took the handoff and quickly found open field after clearing the hole and the second level of the Vikings’ defense.

The run tied a team record for longest touchdown run, which Jamaal Charles set in 2012 against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and is the longest touchdown run in the NFL this season.

Wiliams finished the game rushing for 125 yards, becoming the first Chiefs running back to top 100 yards rushing in a single game this season.

The Chiefs added to the lead on a 45-yard field goal by Butker, but the Vikings answered on the ensuing possession.

Facing a 20-16 deficit, the Vikings put together an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive to take a 23-20 lead. Quarterback Kirk Cousins capped off with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph after the Chiefs experienced confusion before the snap.

The Vikings caught the Chiefs attempting to rotate personnel groupings as players dashed from the field to the sidelines, and by the time the ball snapped, the Chiefs had just 10 players on the field.

Still, the Chiefs defense once again turned in a solid performance against a quality offense.

The Vikings entered the weekend ranked third in the league in total offense, anchored by running back Dalvin Cook, who averaged 102.9 yard rushing per game. The Chiefs limited Cook to 36 yards on 10 carries through the first two quarters.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs went into the game without six starters for the second consecutive weekend.

Starting in place of Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore enjoyed an efficient first half in pacing the Chiefs, completing 14 of 19 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown for a 108.9 passer rating. His top play came on a 40-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a deep pass.

Moore didn’t have to worry about overthrowing Hill on the play, as Hill tracked the ball in the air the second Moore launched it down the field toward the right pylon. Hill got behind the defense, then dove for the ball, securing it inside the 5-yard and landing in the end zone for a touchdown.

The veteran quarterback finished the game completing 25 of 35 passes for 275 yards, while Hill totaled six catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Their contributions, a steady defensive performance and Butker’s leg proved enough, as the Chiefs improved to 6-3 on the season.

The Chiefs snapped a three-game losing streak at Arrowhead Stadium and travel in Week 10 to face the Tennessee Titans.

———

Broncos bounce Browns

DENVER (TNS) — The Browns received what is likely a kiss of death of Denver.

With their 24-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, the Browns fell to 2-6 this season.

From the time the league realigned its divisions in 2002 to last season, 64 teams started with a record of 2-6, but none made the playoffs.

So now the Browns would need to do something unprecedented to achieve their postseason goals this year, and questions about the job security of first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens will hang over the organization.

They had a golden opportunity to begin a run against the Broncos (3-6). Instead, they lost to Brandon Allen, a quarterback making his NFL regular-season debut because Joe Flacco is out for the season with a neck injury. Allen completed 12-of-20 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns without an interception and a rating of 125.6.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s passes were too high and hot early in the game, and the offense stalled in the red zone three times in the first half. Mayfield went 27-of-42 passing for 273 yards and a touchdown without an interception, posted a rating of 90.7, rushed three times for 22 yards and took two sacks.

Midway through the third quarter, the Browns drove to the Denver 7, where, on third-and-3, backup running back Dontrell Hilliard rushed for 2 yards on a draw play.

The Browns went for it on fourth-and-1 with Mayfield running on a sneak to the right. Mayfield thought he gained the first down, but the officials ruled him short of a first down. Kitchens challenged the spot, but the ruling was upheld after a replay review, and the Broncos took over at their 5 with 5:16 left in the third quarter.

The Browns failed to register a defensive stop after the turnover on downs. Running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for a 30-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 95-yard drive, and the Broncos seized a 24-12 advantage with 1:06 remaining in the third quarter.

Yet the Browns didn’t fold. They answered with a nine-play, 76-yard drive and scored their first touchdown of the game with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter.

After cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was penalized for pass interference against wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on third-and-6 from the Denver 18, the Browns faced first-and-goal. Mayfield threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jarvis Landry, who made cornerback Davontae Harris miss at the 5 on his way into the end zone. Austin Seibert made the extra point, even though the kick hit the right upright, cutting the Broncos’ lead to 24-19.

The Browns registered a stop on defense during the ensuing series and after a punt took possession at their 12 with 7:21 left.

Then they marched to the Denver 25, where running back Nick Chubb was tackled for a 3-yard loss on third-and-1.

On fourth-and-4 from the 28, Mayfield’s pass over the middle intended for Landry was broken up by cornerback Davonte Harris and defensive back Kareem Jackson for a turnover on downs with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos were able to run out the clock, and the Browns lost their fourth game in a row.

As the Broncos gained a first down at the two-minute warning, Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon suffered an injury.

The Browns settled for four Seibert field goals in the first half and trailed 17-12 at halftime.

The Broncos drew first blood when wide receiver Courtland Sutton beat cornerback Denzel Ward on consecutive plays. Sutton had a 19-yard catch on third-and-11 from the Denver 40, then a 21-yard touchdown reception on a jump ball in end zone from Allen, capping a nine-play, 63-yard drive and allowing the Broncos to capture a 7-0 lead with 6:09 left in the first quarter.

The next time the Broncos got the ball, the Browns answered with a three-and-out. Defensive end Olivier Vernon sacked Allen for a 3-yard loss on third-and-10 from the Denver 13. After a 14-yard punt return by Hilliard and a 5-yard penalty on the Broncos for receiver Juwann Winfree running out of bounds, the Browns took control at the Denver 40.

Despite the excellent field position, the Browns settled for Seibert’s 39-yard field goal and a 7-3 deficit with 12:48 left in the second quarter. The Browns resorted to the kick after backup running back Hilliard rushed for no gain on third-and-3 from the Denver 21.

On the next play from scrimmage, Broncos rookie tight end Noah Fant broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown on a short pass from Allen. Fant caught the ball at the Denver 35 and then broke attempted tackles by safety Jermaine Whitehead, cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Adarius Taylor on his way to the end zone. The big play allowed the Broncos to go ahead 14-3 with 12:34 left in the second quarter.

The Browns responded but only with another field goal. Seibert made a 30-yard field goal to cap a nine-play, 64-yard drive and trim the Broncos’ lead to 14-6 with 7:14 left in the second quarter. The Browns resorted to the kick after Mayfield’s pass on third-and-5 from the 12 intended for receiver Antonio Callaway in the back of the end zone was broken up by cornerback Davontae Harris.

The next series, linebacker Joe Schobert forced receiver Diontae Spencer to fumble on a bubble screen, and Ward recovered with 6:11 left in the second quarter. Although the Browns gained possession at the Denver 18, they failed to turn the takeaway into a touchdown.

On second-and-goal from the 9, tight end Demetrius Harris caught the ball out of bounds instead of in the rear of the end zone. On third-and-goal, Mayfield’s pass intended for Landry in the end zone fell incomplete with Landry falling down. Seibert’s 27-yard field goal trimmed the Browns’ deficit to 14-9 with 3:49 left in the second quarter.

The Broncos fired back with a 40-yard rush by running back Phillip Lindsay but settled for Brandon McManus’ 43-yard field goal and a 17-9 advantage with 1:47 left in the second quarter.

With their final possession of the first half, the Browns marched 63 yards in 12 plays to set up Seibert’s 30-yard field goal, which he made to make the score 17-12 Broncos with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

During the previous play, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones caught a 6-yard pass on third-and-10 from the Denver 19 and took a shot to the right knee from Jackson. Seals-Jones never returned to the game.

———-

Ravens hand Pats 1st loss

BALTIMORE — After starting this season 8-0, many pointed to Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens as the Patriots first true test of thei 2019 season.

After steamrolling through the first half of the year, it didn’t take long to learn that the Ravens weren’t like the Patriots’ other opponents. This Baltimore team, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, wasn’t afraid of “the boogeymen.”

The NFL’s No. 2 scoring offense took it to the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defense on this night. The Patriots couldn’t contain Jackson, who scored three touchdowns, as they fell, 37-20, on Sunday night.

The Patriots fall to 8-1 heading into their bye week.

Brady finished 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and interception. Mohamed Sanu (10 catches, 81 yards and a touchdown) and Julian Edelman (10 catches 89 yards) had positive moments in the loss. However, the Patriots struggled from the get-go on this one. Between the Ravens run attack and self-inflicted wounds (penalties and turnovers), the Pats dug themselves into a hole they were never able to climb out of.

The Patriots defense bent on the opening drive, but it didn’t look like the unit would break after Lawrence Guy stuffed Ravens running back Gus Edwards on third down. Instead of the Ravens attempting a 24-yard field goal, however, Shilique Calhoun was flagged for a neutral zone infraction before the kick. That gave the Ravens another chance and Jackson waltzed three yards into the end zone on the next play at 8:20 of the first quarter.

The Ravens extended their lead to 10-0 on the next series. Jackson helped Baltimore downfield with an 18-yard run. The Patriots defense settled down after that, thanks to a Guy sack on third down. Justin Tucker hit the 39-yard field goal at 2:33 of the first.

Offensively, things started slow for Brady. The quarterback was sacked and hit twice on his first four drop backs Sunday. The offense had four total yards in the first quarter compared to the Ravens 133. The Pats had more penalties (two) in that quarter than they had first downs (one).

It went from bad to worse for the Pats. The Ravens opened up the second quarter by running all over the Patriots defense. Mark Ingram took a handoff 53 yards. On the next play, Gus Edwards ran untouched 12 yards into the end zone at 14:06 to put the Ravens up, 17-0.

Just when it looked like the Ravens would runaway — the Patriots got some life to close the gap to 17-7. Following a three-and-out, Baltimore punt returner Cyrus Jones muffed a punt at 12:50 of the second quarter. Justin Bethel recovered to give the offense the ball back — 20 yards away from the end zone. That set up Mohamed Sanu’s first touchdown as a Patriot on a 4-yard pass at 12:02.

The Patriots defense started to settle down. After the Sanu touchdown, the unit held the Ravens to a three-and-out. On the next Baltimore series, Kyle Van Noy forced a fumble on Mark Ingram. Lawrence Guy recovered the ball at the 19-yard line at 6:38. The Patriots turned that turnover into a 22-yard field goal by Nick Folk, his first as a Patriot, and the Ravens led, 17-10 at 3:41 of the second.

The Patriots led one more charge before the half. Brady connected with Julian Edelman (25 yards) and James White (30 yards) on back-to-back big pass plays. That set up a 19-yard field goal from Folk and the Pats went into halftime down 17-13.

It looked like the Patriots were rolling out of the half, but the Ravens stopped the momentum at 12:21 when Patrick Onwuasor forced a fumble on Julian Edelman at the 30-yard line. Marlon Humphrey picked up the ball and ran back 70 yards for the touchdown to give Baltimore the 24-13 lead.

The Patriots responded quickly, closing the gap to 24-20. Following back-to-back first down catches by Sanu (11 yards) and Ben Watson (18 yards), James White took over. The back touched the ball on six of the next seven plays, including a 1-yard touchdown run at 8:03 of the third quarter.

The Ravens responded with a 14-play, 81-yard drive to extend their lead to 30-20. Jackson capped the drive off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Nick Boyle with 14:54 remaining. Tucker missed the extra point.

Any hope for a fourth-quarter comeback was lost in the next two drives.

On the next series, Brady was intercepted by Earl Thomas, on third down, at 13:01 of the fourth quarter. The Ravens took over an executed a clock-killing drive of 9:35, aided by two defensive penalties on third down, to put this game out of reach. Jackson capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:12 remaining to put the Ravens up, 37-20.

———

Texans crush Jags

LONDON (TNS) — While he was proud of the job he did defending Houston Texans’ star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback A.J. Bouye was still a bit livid afterwards following a late-game dustup near the opposing sideline.

He got into a brief verbal altercation with an unidentified Texans’ coach, which appeared to lead to tempers flaring on both sides in the closing minutes of a 26-3 Houston victory.

“Me and Hop talked about it during the game,” said Bouye, who played with Houston from 2013-16. “We already knew this was how it was going to be. He’s going to make plays, I’m going to make plays. But we’re going to keep it football.

“Don’t have a coach come over here and try to talk to me on the side, then some other person try to do something. That’s when you’re taking it past (football). I’m not having that.”

No significant physical altercation took place as the staredown between the two teams lasted about a minute before order was restored. Bouye and Hopkins are friends and had no issues with each other, despite a one-on-one battle for the entire game.

Hopkins did have eight catches, but only for 48 yards as every reception except a 21-yarder that led to a Duke Johnson 1-yard TD run. Hopkins did have a 1-yard TD catch on Bouye with 4:19 left to close out the scoring.

Bouye led the Jaguars with seven tackles and had a pass breakup.

“It was a battle out there (with Hopkins) and I enjoyed every minute of it,” Bouye said.

-

Carlos Hyde said he was more amped up to play his former employer during their first reunion in Week 2, but the Jaguars’ defense paid a much heavier price Sunday for not containing the Houston Texans’ running back.

Hyde needed just 19 carries to gut the Jaguars for 160 rushing yards, the third-highest rushing total by an opposing back in the past two seasons, behind only the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry (238 yards) last year and the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey (176 yards) four weeks ago.

“The first game, I was more hyped up,” Hyde said. “This game, I was more locked in. All I was thinking about was get us a win and get back on this plane, get us a win and go back home.”

Hyde played in eight games for the Jaguars in 2018 after being acquired in a trade, but his production was nothing close to this season. He finished with 189 yards rushing on 58 carries for a 3.3 average.

In just two games alone this season against the Jaguars, Hyde has 39 carries for 250 yards.

-

For the second time this season, the Jaguars took opponent points off the board with a blocked kick. Cody Davis came around the end to blocked a PAT attempt by Ka’imi Fairbairn, which was picked up by Malcolm Smith and returned to near midfield. It was the first blocked PAT for the Jaguars since Telvin Smith at Tennessee on Dec. 31, 2017. The first block of this season was Calais Campbell on a field goal attempt against the Carolina Panthers.

-

With Dede Westbrook scratched due to neck/shoulder issues, undrafted rookie wide receiver Michael Walker — on the practice squad for eight weeks — was activated for his first NFL game. The Boston College product got his welcome-to-NFL moment the first time he touched the ball, getting hammered on a kickoff return by Dylan Cole.

Westbrook had played in 31 consecutive games since coming off injured reserve midway through the 2017 season with a core muscle injury. Chris Conley started in Westbrook’s absence.

Tae Hayes, another rookie activated after eight weeks on the practice squad, was elevated when receiver Marqise Lee was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. Hayes saw action on special teams.

———

Seahawks win OT thriller

SEATTLE (TNS) — The Seahawks entered the second half of their season as they began it — with a never-comfortable day against a seemingly outmanned opponent in which they ultimately made just enough plays to avert disaster.

Against a 2-5 Tampa Bay team that has spent much of the season struggling to stay out of its own way, the Seahawks needed to go to overtime to get the win — its fifth win in nine games this year either by four or fewer points or in OT.

But win Seattle finally did thanks to another MVP-level performance from Russell Wilson, who hit tight end Jacob Hollister on a 10-yard TD with 6:22 left in the extra period to give the Seahawks a 40-34 victory.

The TD pass was Wilson’s fifth of the day, the third time in his career he has thrown five, and gave him an absurd 22-1 TD-to-interception ratio for the season much of his damage done when trowing to Tyler Lockett who had a career-high 13 receptions for 152 yards.

And it capped a 75-yard drive that opened overtime after Seattle won to the coin toss after kicker Jason Myers missed a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

Myers, signed to a four-year deal that included $5.5 million guaranteed last March, had earlier missed a 47-yard field goal as well as an extra point, all heading to the often tricky north end zone.

The Seahawks took no chances in OT, aggressively throwing even once safely in field goal range putting their fate in the hands of their best player, a move that finally paid off and allowed Seattle to overcome a shaky defense that allowed the most points of the season.

After playing just three games against teams that currently have winning records, Seattle now plays its next five against teams that have winning marks.

But a win — uncomfortable or not — gives Seattle a good launchpad into the heart of its schedule.

The game was somewhat reminiscent of Tampa Bay’s last visit to Seattle exactly six years ago to the day when the Bucs took a 21-0 lead only to watch as the Seahawks clawed their way back to a 27-24 win in overtime — the biggest deficit Seattle has overcome to win a game in franchise history.

This time, Seattle had to rally from 21-7 down as Tampa Bay scored on three of its first four drives, all marches of 63 yards or longer, including a 75-yard drive after getting the opening kickoff.

Seattle’s much-debated pass rush was again an issue with the Seahawks unable to get even a quarterback hit — let alone a sack — on 22 Jameis Winston pass attempts in the first half.

But some overaggressiveness by Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians at the end of the first half helped Seattle get back into it.

With Seattle facing a punt from its own 23 the Bucs called time with 2:43 left.

But a 51-yard kick by Michael Dickson and tackle by Ugo Amadi pinned Tampa Bay at its own 23 and the Bucs had a quick three-and-out.

That gave Seattle the ball back at its own 40 with 1:43 left and the Seahawks took advantage to score a quick TD set up by a pass interference penalty in the end zone drawn by Hollister, committed by linebacker Devin White. That took the ball from the 39 to the 1 and Hollister fittingly got the TD on the next play to make it 21-13.

Myers, though, missed the extra point after earlier missing a 47-yard field goal.

Seattle then caught another break when after the Bucs moved to Seattle’s 32, Matt Gay missed a 50-yard kick wide left on the final play of the half.

Wilson was 12-16 for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while Winston was 14-22 for 151 and also two touchdowns.

Seattle tied it midway through the third quarter with a 59-yard run by Chris Carson — the longest play from scrimmage this season for the Seahawks — setting up a 2-yard TD pass to Lockett. Carson broke through two tackles to then break into the open, and got a break when he was hit from behind and fumbled with the ball going out of bounds at the 26.

Wilson then hit Metcalf to convert the two-pointer and the game was tied at 21 with 8:03 left in the third quarter.

———

Chargers zap it to Packers

CARSON, Calif. (TNS) — The Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday with a new offensive coordinator and play-caller.

The switch was so impactful that it apparently even inspired their defense.

In their most complete effort of 2019, the Chargers controlled the ball and the clock and shut down Green Bay’s offense in a 26-11 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The performance emerged suddenly for a team that had struggled through the season’s first half, going 3-5 and largely underachieving.

The Packers entered Sunday 7-1 and already had won games at Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City.

With Shane Steichen calling plays for the first time in his career, the Chargers’ slumbering offense awoke with more creativity, tempo and misdirection.

Steichen, who began the season as the team’s quarterbacks coach, took over as interim offensive coordinator last week after Ken Whisenhunt was fired.

Philip Rivers finished 21 of 28 for 294 yards. Melvin Gordon rushed 20 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler added 70 yards on 12 carries.

Mike Williams caught three passes for 111 yards — his first career 100-yard game — and Hunter Henry had seven receptions for 84 yards.

The Chargers amassed 160 yards on the ground after failing to rush for as many than 40 yards in four consecutive games.

But just as impressive as the offense’s showing was what the Chargers did on defense.

Nearly five minutes into the fourth quarter, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers had passed for only 61 yards and the Packers had just six first downs.

Those numbers swelled on Green Bay’s final two possessions as the Chargers went into a more protective shell. By that point, the game basically had been won.

After settling for four Michael Badgley field goals for their first 12 points, the Chargers scored two second-half touchdowns on one-yard runs by Gordon to break away for a 26-3 lead.

The Chargers scored on three of their four first-half possessions but led only 9-0 because they were zero for three in red-zone trips.

Badgley, in his first game of the season after missing eight weeks because of a groin injury, converted field goals of 29, 40 and 34 yards.

Defensively, the Chargers limited the Packers to three first downs and 50 total yards over the first two quarters. That performance marked the first time since 2011 that the Chargers permitted the opposition 50 or fewer yards in a first half.

Joey Bosa ended Green Bay’s first possession by sacking Rodgers on third down and Melvin Ingram ended the Packers’ second possession the same way.

Because of the offense’s ability to keep the ball for more than 18 minutes, the Chargers’ defense was on the field for only three series in the first half.

———

Raiders hold on

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders broke up a Matt Stafford pass in the end zone with three seconds to go Sunday to preserve a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions at the Coliseum.

Quarterback Derek Carr led a 75-yard scoring drive for the winning points, a drive that included passes of 31 and 23 yards to running back Jalen Richard. He finished the drive by buying time, rolling to his left, and firing a 9-yard strike to Hunter Renfrow for a touchdown with 2:04 to play.

The Raiders hit the midway point of the season with a 4-4 record — better than most anticipated when they departed for their five-game road trip. Detroit fell to 3-4-1, with the Raiders defense tightening up just enough for a close win.

Studs:Derek Carr: The Raiders quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes for 289 yards, a 9-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow and a 3-yard scoring strike to Foster Moreau on a third down play. The last scoring drive covered 75 yards in seven plays.

Josh Jacobs: Broke Marcus Allen’s rookie rushing record of 697 yards (in a nine-game, strike-shortened season) in the first half and rushed for 120 yards on a career-high 20 carries. Opened the Raiders scoring with a 2-yard run with help from lead blocker Alec Ingold.

Matt Stafford: Lions veteran quarterback Matt Stafford had his way with the Raiders secondary for much of the day, particularly with downfield strikes to Marvin Jones Jr. (47 yards) and Kenny Golladay (59 yards for a touchdown). Stafford was 26 of 41 for 406 yards.

Marvin Jones: An eight-year veteran out of Cal, Jones a leaping 47-yard catch against Daryl Worley to help set up the Lions first touchdown and finished with seven catches for 119 yards.

Daryl Worley’s interception: The Raiders gave up plenty of plays to Stafford and Co., but Worley came up with a big stop when he out-fought Golliday in the end zone for a first-half interception on a pass from Stafford, giving the ball back to the Raiders on the 20-yard line.

Duds: Pass defense: No surprise really, given that opposing quarterbacks came in with an aggregate passer rating of 115.5. Stafford had open receivers most of the day, save for a few plays. Arden Key had the lone sack, Benson Mayowa once pressured Stafford into an incompletion.

But the twin evils of rush and coverage continued to perplex the Raiders throughout. A 26-yard pass interference by Nevin Lawson set up the Lions for their final scoring opportunity, which was incomplete with Trayvon Mullen defending.

Hudson’s absence, Trent Brown’s injury: Raiders center Rodney Hudson had a streak of 59 straight starts snapped when he couldn’t play due to an ankle injury. Undrafted rookie free agent Andre James started in his place, and had issues with shotguns naps on occasion, including one rolled back to Carr that the Raiders’ quarterback had to throw away.

Brown was lost in the first half to a knee injury, attempted to come back, and then left after a few plays. David Sharpe, who played the entire Green Bay game in place of Brown, took over at right tackle.

———

Bills grill Redskins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (TNS) — Inside the halftime locker room Sunday afternoon, the Washington Redskins players noticed a new Dwayne Haskins. Their rookie quarterback, halfway through his first start, had things he wanted to discuss with his wide receivers.

Here was what he was trying to do on his first throws of the game, he said to them, describing the defense, the pressure coming his way and the feel for who was open. But what did they think? How did it look to them?

“He looked us in our eye and spoke to us,” wide receiver Paul Richardson said after the Redskins’ 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. “You need a leader, you need a connection like that.”

In many ways, this was Washington’s bleakest loss yet, coming on a frosty field as a Canadian wind howled through the New Era Field stands and the stadium sound system blasted freight train whistles before every third-and-long. The defeat followed a similar pattern of previous losses, with mistakes compromising promising offensive drives and keeping opponents on the field longer than they should.

The Redskins are now 1-8, haven’t scored a touchdown in 13 quarters and look every bit like one of the worst teams in the NFL.

But there glowed a hope on Sunday. Their rookie quarterback, starting for the first time, in another team’s stadium, against one of the league’s best defenses … and did pretty well. The final numbers won’t show as much. He was 15 for 22, throwing for 144 yards. He had no touchdowns. He also was sacked four times. But in the opinions of many of his teammates after the game, Haskins’s performance was cause for optimism.

His teammates thought he grew as the game went on. He seemed to read a complicated Bills defense reasonably well. He knew what was coming. He made the right call a lot of the time. None of his passes were intercepted. And later, the Redskins players nodded when asked about him.

“I thought he did really well considering the circumstances,” tackle Donald Penn said.

“Completely different,” is how guard Tony Bergstrom described the way Haskins prepared for this game during the week.

There had been a lot of worry about Haskins going into this start. In the parts of two games that he had played before Sunday, he looked overwhelmed, unsure of what to do and every bit of a 22-year-old with 14 college starts. But with starter Case Keenum still in the concussion protocol after a hit 10 days before in Minnesota, Haskins got to prepare all week as if he would start. The certainty appeared to help him, and his teammates saw his confidence grow. He struck them as the most assured he has been since arriving.

On Sunday, inside the frigid stadium, it showed. He completed several key passes to receivers Richardson and Terry McLaurin - the latter his teammate at Ohio State. He was aided by several big runs from Adrian Peterson, who had 101 yards by halftime and looked to be doing everything he could to help the rookie in his first start. And the Redskins moved the ball more than anyone probably expected.

In their two second-quarter possessions, they moved 71 and 55 yards, twice ending up inside Buffalo’s 15 yard line. Still, they could do little with their success. Already down 10-0 after the Bills scored a touchdown and field goal on their first two drives, the Redskins settled for two field goals, with a sack ending one drive and a pair of failed runs and a missed pass ending another. Wrapped around a Bills touchdown after a 66-yard kickoff return, those field goals did little to help Washington on Sunday. The Redskins went into halftime down by nine, despite having more first-half yards, and did little in the second half to get back into the game.

This has been a theme for Washington, one that started when Jay Gruden was the coach and has continued under his replacement, Bill Callahan. Missed chances and mistakes continue to vex the Redskins. As in their previous two losses, against San Francisco and at Minnesota, they kept the game close enough to make the score look good, yet never appeared to be in position to win.

“It’s frustrating,” Callahan said after the game, calling it “a similar template of how we’ve been playing in recent weeks.”

He lamented the inopportune penalties, incomplete passes inside the 20-yard line and stuffed runs. The failure to score inside the red zone seemed to bother him most.

“We’ve worked on it,” he added. “We focused hard, but we’ve got to go back this bye weekend and really zero in and find a new way, a new plan of attacking the red zone area, because it hasn’t been productive.”

But it was Haskins the Redskins talked about most after the game. Callahan said he thought Haskins had “a pretty efficient day,” though he would not commit to starting him in two weeks, on the other side of the bye, against the New York Jets.

Haskins, himself, seemed more satisfied than he has in the past, saying he was “very detail-oriented, more laser focused.”

Asked whether he thought this had helped, he said, “yeah.”

Then he looked down.

“But [we] didn’t win,” he added. “So not enough.”

Then again, that could be the theme of this broken Redskins season: not enough.

————

Panthers win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TNS) — It’s not quite mathematical, but the Carolina Panthers have a formula for winning.

And it only took one bad loss to reaffirm what it was — and what this team’s identity must be moving forward.

After the Panthers’ jaw-dropping 51-13 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers last week, there were questions about the state of this team. Serious doubts. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen, normally a mistake-free game manager, threw three interceptions in his worst career performance to date. The defense, which had been making a name for itself as one of the NFL’s better units, was steamrolled for over 230 rushing yards.

That type of total undressing understandably warranted comparisons to last season’s debacle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina entered that game 6-2, was thoroughly beaten 52-21, and then limped through a seven-game losing streak that torpedoed the entire season.

As it turns out, San Francisco would not be Pittsburgh 2.0. Sunday’s 30-20 victory over the Titans affirmed that.

Against someone other than the undefeated 49ers, the Panthers were able to stick to their formula:

Run the ball; don’t fall behind early; take the ball away on defense; and then let your pass-rushers put the game away.

Allen took a sack on the Panthers’ first offensive possession, forcing the team to punt. Then on Tennessee’s first offensive play, cornerback James Bradberry was called for a questionable pass interference penalty, gifting the Titans 42 yards for free. But two plays later, a Dontari Poe sack stifled the Titans drive and forced them to settle for a field goal attempt.

Only, kicker Ryan Succop — who was activated this week off injured reserve — shanked the kick wide left to keep things scoreless.

Allen threw an interception on Carolina’s next drive after the ball was tipped at the line and then again by receiver Jarius Wright. But again, defensive pressure forced the Titans’ offensive line into three penalties in four (attempted) plays, which led to a Tennessee punt.

Without falling into an early deficit, the Panthers could stick to the script and continue running the ball with Christian McCaffrey. He had four consecutive runs of at least five yards to keep Carolina’s next drive alive, and it ultimately culminated with a short Joey Slye field goal.

That’s when the defensive intensity ratcheted up, courtesy of Donte Jackson.

Safety Eric Reid pierced through the Titans offensive line the next drive, clinging onto running back Dion Lewis from behind and eventually wriggling the ball loose. Jackson corralled the loose ball in just his second game back after a three-week absence with a groin injury.

Tennessee’s next drive, quarterback Ryan Tannehill pass bobbled around in the air and Jackson again forced the turnover, picking the ball off and running it back into Titans territory.

Four plays later, coach Ron Rivera opted to go for it on fourth down, and Allen found McCaffrey wide open for the game’s first touchdown.

Don’t fall behind? Check.

Lean on McCaffrey? Check.

Take the ball away defensively? Check.

All that was left was to rinse and repeat in the second half, which is exactly what the Panthers did.

Allen helped the cause with a perfect 8-for-8 showing and 90 yards on a drive before the half, which ended with Curtis Samuel ripping down a 12-yard score. But after the break, it was the defense and McCaffrey who carried the Panthers the rest of the way.

The Titans came out of intermission with an impressive Derrick Henry-heavy drive, but McCaffrey responded all the same. He was one of the few players who didn’t struggle against San Francisco, and against another stout defense, he again was undeterred. After a number of hard-nosed runs, he was rewarded with his second touchdown of the day from one yard out.

From that point, up three scores, it was a matter of milking the clock.

McCaffrey helped that effort, breaking a 58-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that put him at more than 150 scrimmage yards for the afternoon. And although Tennessee ultimately made things somewhat interesting late — a touchdown scramble from Tannehill with less than three minutes to go almost made it a one-score game — the Panthers’ defense again put the finishing touches on the afternoon. Marquis Haynes, who collected his first career sack earlier Sunday, pressured Tannehill on the two-point conversion and forced him to throw incomplete.

With the win, the Panthers move to 5-3 on the season and keep themselves in the ultra-competitive NFC playoff picture.

But more importantly than that?

They got their feet back under them. They proved that they learned from last year’s disaster against Pittsburgh.

And now their formula for winning, which has been hiding in plain sight the first half of this season, is reaffirmed.

———

Dolphins stun Jets

MIAMI (TNS) — They did it.

The Miami Dolphins won a game.

And they did it at Adam Gase’s expense.

The Dolphins outplayed, outcoached, outsmarted and outperformed Gase’s Jets Sunday. And were rewarded with their first win since the Miami Miracle, beating New York 26-18.

Yes, it came with a long-term cost. The quest for the No. 1 pick got much harder, with the Dolphins falling behind the winless Bengals and into a four-team, one-win logjam for second. If the season ended today, they’d pick fourth in April’s draft. Their hopes of landing Tua dimmed greatly.

But that’s a worry for another day.

Sunday was a day for celebration for the Dolphins in general, and Brian Flores in particular. The first-year coach got his first NFL win.

And it was a reminder that Ryan Fitzpatrick can still play. The journeyman quarterback completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Not all good news, however, as rising star receiver Preston Williams was carted off the field with a knee injury. He did not return.

The Dolphins raced out to a halftime lead, and then put the clamps down on Sam Darnold and the Jets offense in the second half.

What a weird, wild, wacky and wonderful first half.

It saw:

— The return of FitzMagic, as Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes — including two to Williams.

— But also the return of FitzTragic, who fumbled the snap at his own goal line late in the second quarter, gifting the Jets an easy five points (the safety plus a last-second field goal).

— One of the worst passes you’ll ever see, as Sam Darnold, under pressure, threw it up for grabs. Jomal Wiltz, who plays for the Dolphins, grabbed it.

— And a Dolphins halftime lead — 21-12 — for the third straight games.

That’s when things usually fall apart.

But the Jets are no usual team. They, like the Dolphins, are a 1-7 team.

———

Bears lose again

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The Bears dug themselves in too deep a hole Sunday in a 22-14 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Bears gained only 9 yards on offense in the first half and fell behind 19-0 at the beginning of the third quarter. That was too much to overcome despite a better second-half effort as the Bears’ losing streak reached four games.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky led scoring drives on two of the first three drives of the second half, with both touchdowns coming on 1-yard runs from David Montgomery.

But the Bears stalled early on their fourth drive and the Eagles kept the game out of reach.

The Eagles converted four third downs on their final drive, all on passes from Carson Wentz. The last was a 16-yard pass from Wentz to Dallas Goedert up the middle to get to the 28-yard line. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott followed with a 38-yard field goal to give the Eagles an eight-point lead.

The Bears had 23 seconds to try to tie the game but Adam Shaheen muffed the kickoff. The Eagles recovered for the win.