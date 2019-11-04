MIAMI — It was a win-win Saturday for the Northeastern A&M wrestling team.

Coach Joe Renfro said depth was solidified at most weights during the exhibition held at the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement, that’s for sure,” Renfro said. “I feel pretty confident with two-deep at most weights right now, but there’s a lot of season left.

If we can get to OCU this weekend and compete like I think we can, then we should be off to a good start.”

There were a total of 19 matches wrestled at all 10 weights.

Renfro originally had planned on doubling up on the weekend, going to Oklahoma City Saturday, Nov. 9 for the Oklahoma City Open and then Baldwin City, Kansas the next day for the Baker Open.

“We’re not going to make Baker this year,” he said. “If it’s as gnarly as it usually is, that will be good enough for right now.”

After Oklahoma City, the Norse travel to Des Moines, Iowa, for the Grand View Open on Saturday, Nov. 16.