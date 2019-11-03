By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Shorthanded and a vast underdog.

Those two realities shadowed the Caney Valley (Kan.) High School football team like a fog of dilemma as they entered Friday’s playoff game at Prairie View (Kan.) High School.

The ardent spirit and iron-spined determination of the Caney Valley Bullpups nearly chased away all the doubts.

But, not quite.

The unbeaten Prairie View Buffaloes put on a late stampede of points to win going away, 34-7.

Thus ended a mercurial campaign for the Pups (5-4), which witnessed great highs of achievements and deep swamps of adversity.

Their final game typified the season in miniature paradigm.

The Pups bolted to a 7-0 lead on Eryk Kyser’s five-yard run — followed by Kyser booting the extra point — with 7:19 left in the first quarter.

Caney Valley would lead at the end of the first quarter, 7-6, and trailed by only a touchdown, 14-7, at halftime. The Buffaloes led by just 13 points at the end of the third period, 20-7.

But, Caney Valley threw two interceptions in the fourth period, which set up Prairie View (9-0) for two insurance scores.

Prairie View now moves on to the next postseason round, while the Pups will have to be satisfied with the knowledge they lost by a smaller margin then five of the Buffaloes’ regular season opponents.

“Their coach said, ‘That’s be best anybody has played us,’” Caney Valley head coach Criss Davis said. “He said we did a great job of preparing the kids. … It (the loss) is what it is. It doesn’t make me any less proud of my kids.”

Caney Valley went into the high-stakes showdown without a full deck.

Third-year starting quarterback Trey Richey was still out due to injury, one of the most productive players missed the game due to another commitment, and other starters were unable to play, Davis said.

“We had a lot of things that just didn’t go the right way,” he summarized. “I was extremely proud of my kids.”

The Pups displayed a huge bite early when the defense stopped the Buffaloes on their first offensive possession of the game.

“We went right down the field and scored,” Davis said.

Prairie View made a touchdown on its next drive, but missed the conversion, which left Caney Valley ahead, 7-6, as the first quarter ended.

In the second period, the Pups drove the ball down to the Prairie View 15-yard line. But, Caney Valley then took a sack and the subsequent field goal attempt into the wind fell inches short.

“It was right down the middle,” Davis said. “I thought it was going to be good.”

However, Caney Valley continued to cling to the lead — until the final 10 seconds of the second quarter.

The Pups were attempting to punt the ball away deep in their territory, but the Buffaloes tackled punter back on the 12 yard line. They turned the break into a touchdown with just eight seconds remaining until halftime.

Prairie View scored in the final minute of the third stanza, to make it a two-possession game, 20-7.

Prairie View’s picks and ensuing touchdowns sealed the final outcome.

Kyser accumulated 77 total yards of offense, more than half of Caney Valley’s total. Back-up quarterback Breck Williams threw for two completions and 42 yards — although he was picked off twice. Andrew Bowman caught one of his passes and turned it into a 27-yard gain.

Caney Valley qualified for the second-straight season out of its current district. The Pups have advanced nearly year since the mid-2000’s to the postseason — all with Davis as the head coach.

Prairie View 34, Caney Valley 7

Caney Valley 7-0-0-0—7

Prairie View 6-8-6-14—34

First quarter

CV — Eryk Kyser 5 run (Kyser kick), 7:19.

PV — Hunter Boone 3 run (kick fail), 0:19.

Second quarter

PV — Bodi Isenhower 9 run (Dilan Schweer 2-pt catch), 0:08.

Third quarter

PV — Justin Scott 1 run (kick blocked), 0:59.

Fourth quarter

PV — Otis Jacobs 10 run (pass fail), 7:57.

PV — Scott 1 run (Schweer 2-pt catch), 4:54.

Caney Valley stats

Rushing: Eryk Kyser 17-62, Tanner Rose 11-28, Breck Williams 2-6, DaRon Davis 1-1, Trey King 1-1, Baylor Thornton 1-4.

Passing: DaRon Davis 0-2-0—0, Breck Williams 2-5-2-42.

Receiving: Eryk Kyser 1-15, Andrew Bowman 1-27.

Team stats

CV-PV

First downs 8—15

Rushing 34-102—44-356

Passing 2-7-2-42—3-6-1-28

Total yards 144—384

Penalties-yards 7-60—3-15

Punts-yards 4-132—1-15

Fumbles-lost 0-0—2-1