QUAPAW — A pair of touchdowns in the span of about six minutes in the fourth quarter helped Quapaw nail down a 26-12 District A-6 victory over Fairland here Friday, Nov. 1.

The Owls were ahead 12-6 at the half, but a 1-yard run by Koen Myrick and his PAT kick gave Quapaw a 13-12 lead at 9:30 of the third quarter.

Hunter Thomasson’s 10-yard run made it 19-12 then Corben Cunliff broke loose for a 40-yard TD scamper to seal the win.

“We held the ball quite a bit (in the first half), but just made some mistakes and didn’t block well,” Quapaw head coach Chris Cawyer said. “We missed a couple passes or we’d get a first down then bog down.”

The Cats (5-4 overall and 3-3 in the district) got their first touchdown less than a minute into the game when Myrick hooked up on a 35-yard pass to Dante Gaines.

Fairland (2-6, 1-5) got both of its scores in the span of just over three minutes on an 8-yard pass from Riley Powell to Trey Martin and a Powell-to-Nate Turner strike for 2.

“We were limited in what we could do,” Fairland head coach Kent Marshall said. “They just started chipping away at us and we didn't have an answer.”

Myrick completed 11 of 21 passes for 137 yards and the scoring toss to Gaines.

Seth Johnson also hit five of his eight attempts for 52 yards.

“We threw the ball really well,” Cawyer said. “Koen played most of the game and did a really good job controlling the game. It was probably his best game since he moved to quarterback.

“He’s seeing the field better and is running the offense better.”

Gaines caught five passes for 114 yards and Jacob Gregory contributed 42 yards on seven receptions.

Cunliff and Thomasson were the Wildcats’ rush leaders with 62 and 57 yards, respectively.

Defensively, senior Tanner Daniels led the way with 9.5 tackles, seven solos and five assists

“Quapaw’s kids played hard,” Marshall said. “Chris has them turned and going in the right direction.”

Freshman Ethan Yang and Powell ran for 16 yards each for Fairland.

Powell also completed 14 of 29 passes for 141 yards and both of the Owls’ touchdowns.

Quapaw travels to Commerce and Fairland is at Oklahoma Union in the final game of the season for each team Friday, Nov. 8.