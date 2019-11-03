OWASSO — A cross-country kickoff return, punt return and a pair of pick 6s helped second-ranked Rejoice Christian breeze to a 75-8 win against Afton here Friday, Nov. 1.

Nate Anderson returned the opening kickoff 78 yards as part of a 28-point first quarter.

Rejoice (9-0 overall and 6-0 in District A-6) came back with three touchdowns in the second quarter and added two each in the third and fourth periods.

Caden Ward’s 75-yard interception return ballooned the score to 28-0 then Chance Wilson had a 69-yard punt return a short time later.

Wilson struck again, getting a 35-yard interception runback.

“I thought our kids played hard,” Afton head coach Corey Henry said. “They did the best they could do. For about 90 percent of the game, I felt our kids battled and gave great effort, did the best that they could to overcome the odds.”

Afton’s only touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on a 40-yard run by River Reed. Herman took a pass from Amos for the conversion.

Because of mounting injuries Brandon Coombes moved from the offensive line to running back “and did a great job … was very explosive and was hard to bring down,” Henry said. “We knew he was like that all year long. We just didn’t feel we could sacrifice moving him off the offensive line since he’s such a good tackle for us.”

Henry said Weston Amos and Gavin Herman shared reps at quarterback.

“We had a lot of guys playing that normally don’t play due to injuries,” Henry said. “They all stepped up and did a pretty good job.”

Riley Walker threw for six touchdowns: 32 yards to Cole Hill, 9 yards to Grady James, 39 yards to Clint Hurst, 44 yards to Gage Barham, 6 yards to Colton Abel and 35 yards to Jay Miller.

The 75 points were Rejoice’s second-highest total of the season. It had 77 vs. Quapaw.

Rejoice’s defense has allowed only 57 points over nine games.

The Eagles, 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the district, wrap up the season Friday, Nov. 8 at home with Ketchum.