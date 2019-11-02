KETCHUM — It didn’t take Commerce long to pick up its sixth win of the season.

The Tigers jumped out to a 29-0 lead in the first quarter and all involved agreed to use a running clock the rest of the way during CHS’ 57-0 romp over Ketchum here Friday, Nov. 1.

“We were done by like 8:35,” Commerce head coach Steve Moss. “There’s a fine line between doing bad for the game and scoring too many points, but also trying to keep your team going because you need the game, you need them working and you need to get them ready for later in the year.

“Everybody got to play, so that was good.”

According to CHS statistics, there were only 47 official plays charted in the game, 21 by Ketchum and 26 by the Tigers.

The winless Warriors had only 33 yards in total offense.

They had 11 yards rushing and 22 passing while generating only two first downs.

That was the sixth time Ketchum (0-9, 0-6) has been shut out. It has scored only 33 points all season.

“Our defense played well,” Moss said. “They had one 15-yard pass late that gave them most of their offense on one play. Our defense has been our strong point all year. Coach (John) Medlin and Coach (Terry) Tyree are running the defense and they’re doing a great job.”

This was the Tigers’ second shutout of the season.

Caden Pickard had a monster night, running the ball 11 times for 245 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per carry, with four touchdowns.

Moss said Pickard had a 55-yard TD run on the first play of the second half, but it was negated by a holding penalty.

He then scored on a 65-yard run on the very next play.

His production also included runs of 2 and 29 yards in the first quarter yard run in the first quarter and 46 yards in the second.

The Tigers’ first quarter point production also came on a 16-yard run by Seth Hailey, a 20-yard pass from Eric Cunningham to Salvador Martinez and a safety by Ethan Myers.

Oscar Gutierrez caught a 4-yard pass from Cunningham with 84 seconds left in the first half then Lance Hyatt broke loose for a 36-yard run in the third.

“I would say we probably started at our 40 or closer almost every time,” Moss said.

Cunningham completed four passes for 55 yards.

Gutierrez had two receptions while Martinez and Caleb Eulitt each caught a pass.

Despite the quick action, 15 players logged at least one tackle for the Tigers on defense.

Hailey had four; Mateo Moreno, Dylan Cunningham, Trysten Bundy, Eulitt, Levi Rhinehart, Kobe Forbis and Kolby Dean were in on three each.

Commerce, 6-3 overall and 5-1 in district play, locked up second place and will have a home field game in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

The Tigers host Quapaw in the regular season finale Nov. 8.