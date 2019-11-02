MIAMI — A first quarter slugfest turned into a blowout as Cleveland rolled to a 52-19 win over Miami here Friday, Nov. 1 at Red Robertson Field.

The game started with promise as a pair of long touchdown passes left the Wardogs down only 19-12 by the end of the opening frame.

But MHS wouldn’t score again until there was 31 seconds left in the District 4A-3 clash.

The loss was the eighth straight for the Dogs since opening the season by beating Claremore Sequoyah.

Winless in seven district games, they wrap up the season Friday, Nov. 8 at Bristow.

The fourth-ranked Pirates logged a 42-0 win at Catoosa Friday night.

How wild was the first quarter? There were three touchdowns in the span of five minutes.

Cleveland had a 44-yard interception return at 9:40, Miami countered with a 45-yard TD strike from Gavin Payton to Seth Swingle just under 3 minutes later, then the Tigers six plays later with a 30-yard touchdown romp.

To steal a line from those irritating TV infomercials: “but wait, there’s more!’

The teams swapped off touchdowns in the span of 13 seconds as time wound down in the opening frame.

After Ben Ward had a 1-yard plunge at the 56-second mark, Swingle and Payton teamed up again 13 seconds later on an 83-yard catch-and-run for Miami to make it 19-12.

That play was the seventh longest in Wardog history.

Those would be the final points of the night for MHS until there was 31 seconds left. Payton bulled in from the 1-yard line and Skyler Judd added the extra point.

Cleveland carried a 26-12 lead into the half, scored twice in the third quarter then got two more in the fourth — one from its defense on a fumble return.

MHS reached the Tiger 13 late in the first half but Thronebury lost 2 yards then had the ball go over on downs.

It crossed midfield just once in the second half, turning the ball over on downs at the Cleveland 47-yard line.

The Wardogs finished with 307 yards in total offense, with Payton completing 12 of 20 passes for a career best 238 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a concussion.

He threw for 208 yards and three scores against Tahlequah Sequoyah.

Swingle snagged six passes for 185 yards — career bests for him.

Josh Thronebury was the Dogs’ leading rusher with 42 yards on 14 tries. Payton added 19 yards.

Ward and Asher Brewer paced a Cleveland rushing attack that generated 385 yards.

Ward had 168 and Brewer contributed 104 yards. Each scored twice.

The Tigers had 23 first downs in the game, fourth most ever for an MHS opponent.