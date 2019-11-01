Cleveland @ Miami

Records

Cleveland 5-3 (3-2 in District 4A-3, 3rd), Miami 1-7 (0-5 in District 4A-3, 8th)

Last week

Grove 20, Cleveland 14; Oologah 58, Miami 6

Last meeting

Cleveland 48, Miami 35 (2018)

Series record

Cleveland leads 4-3, dating back to 2004

Did you know?

Miami’s only win in the last five meetings was a 33-15 decision in 2015. The finish of the game was postponed a day because of a lengthy lightning delay.

Salina @ Wyandotte

Records

Salina 2-6 (2-3 in District 2A-4, T4th; Wyandotte 3-5 (2-3 in District 2A-4, T4th)

Last week

Chouteau 14, Salina 0; Wyandotte 34, Chelsea 0

Last meeting

Salina 27, Wyandotte 20 (2018)

Series record

Wyandotte leads 10-4, dating back to 1982

Did you know?

All but the 2016 game came in district play.

Commerce @ Ketchum

Records

Commerce 5-3 (4-1 in District A-6, T2nd), Ketchum 0-8, 0-5 in District A-6, 8th)

Last week

Rejoice Christian 35, Commerce 0; Quapaw 56, Ketchum 0

Last meeting

Commerce 66, Ketchum 20 (2018)

Series record

Commerce leads 21-9, dating back to 1972

Did you know?

Ketchum’s last win in the series was 13-6 in 2009.

Fairland @ Quapaw

Records

Fairland 2-5, 1-4 in District A-6, T7th), Quapaw 4-4, 2-3 in District A-6, 5th)

Last week

Colcord 28, Fairland 7; Quapaw 56, Ketchum 0

Last meeting

Fairland 19, Quapaw 14 (2018)

Series record

The series is tied at 44-44-1, dating back to 1928

Afton @ Rejoice Christian

Records

Afton 3-5 (1-4 in District A-6, T6th), Rejoice Christian 8-0 (5-0 in District A6, 1st)

Last week

Oklahoma Union 26, Afton 0; Rejoice Christian 35, Commerce 0

Last meeting

Rejoice 62, Afton 16 (2018)

Series record

Afton leads 3-2, dating back to 2014

Did you know?

Afton rolled 34-8 when the teams first met in 2014, the first year Rejoice transitioned from 8-man.

Bluejacket @ Welch

Records

Bluejacket 4-2 (2-2 in District C-3, T4th), Welch 0-8 (0-4 in District C-3, T6th)

Last week

Bluejacket idle, Southwest Covenant 48, Welch 0

Last meeting

Bluejacket 54, Welch 0 (2018)

Series record

Welch leads 18-12-1, dating back to 1972

Did you know?

The teams were 1-1-1 in 11-man. The tie came in 1972, the first year of the modern era of Welch football. The program was dropped in 1942, partly because of a fire that destroyed the Welch fieldhouse and also because World War II made getting replacement equipment impossible.