MIAMI — Can the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M men’s basketball team have a repeat of the success they enjoyed a year ago.

Norse coach Jeremy Jackson is cautiously optimistic that it can happen again during the 2019-2020 season.

Sure they lost a handful of sophomores who are playing at the next level.

But he doesn't feel the cupboard is bare, especially when he’s got the country’s No. 1-ranked point guard (Rudi Williams), an NCAA Division I commit (Samkelo Cele) and their battle-tested sixth man (Ramelo Williams).

“I was a little spoiled last year with all the experience I inherited,” said Jackson, who heads into his second season at the Norse helm. “We had great chemistry last year but six of them are gone. It’s brand new.”

Williams drained a shot from the right elbow with 1.6 seconds remaining to give the Norsemen a 67-65 win over Connors State College in the championship game of the Region 2 Tournament in Shawnee.

That gave NEO its 12th trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament, where the Norsemen lost to Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College 82-73 in the first round.

The appearance came 30 years after NEO became the first school from Oklahoma to win a junior college national championship.

The core group of Ravel Moody (Tennessee State), Kyle Lukasiewicz (Colorado State), Dylan Van Eyck (Iona) and Valentin Van Putten and Kamron Dunn (both at Oklahoma Wesleyan) helped NEO post a 27-7 record

“We’re teaching these freshmen our system, what we do offensively and especially defensively,” Jackson said. “There will be some ups and downs getting them set, but once they are set, we are going to be a very hard team to beat.”

The Norsemen head into the season ranked 26th by the NJCAA.

Rudi Williams, from Hamilton, Ontario, is the preseason player of the year in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference.

“Rudi is a dynamic personality and a great person. On top of all that, he is a basketball junkie,” Jackson said, noting that Williams currently has at least 31 Division 1 offers on the table.

“I have talked to more coaches than I ever have in my life. I love it,” Jackson said. “Rudi is a special player. He will find the right fit for him.”

Williams averaged 12.9 points per game while starting 20 of NEO’s 27 games.

He shot 53 percent from the field and dished out an average of 8.3 assists per game.

Cele, a 6-5 wing from Durbin, South Africa, contributed 7.5 points and 4.2 rebounds a game.

“He is an extremely explosive athlete,” Jackson said. “He is primed to have a great season.”

Cele already has committed to Southern University of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Ramelo Williams played in 32 of NEO’s 34 games a year ago, but started just once.

“Ramelo has told me he likes coming off the bench because he gets a feel for the game,” Jackson said. “I am going to roll with that because we have very talented freshmen that can handle a starting role. Ramelo is a guy I am going to rely on a lot to finish games.”

He had a team-best 2.6 steals per game.

The fourth sophomore is Champ Bridges. From Chouteau, he had redshirted at NAIA power Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Newcomers include:

Alvin Canady III, a 6-8 forward from Huntersville, North Carolina

Kalil Kamara, a 6-7 guard from Our Savior Lutheran in The Bronx, New York

Tyren Collins, a 6-7 guard from Tennessee Prep by way of Muldrow

Jadan Graves, a 6-2 guard from Syracuse (New York) Henninger High School.

Gavin Harris, a 6-4 guard from Jackson, Missouri. He played at Link Year Prep in Branson.

Nikita Konstantynovskyi, a 6-10, forward from Kiev, Ukraine.

Jadan Graves, a 6-2 guard from Syracuse (New York) Henninger High School.

Gavin Harris, a 6-4 guard from Jackson, Missouri. He played at Link Year Prep in Branson.

George Blaj-Voinescu, a 6-8 forward from Brassov, Romania.

Much Thong, a 7-1 center from Tennessee Prep by way of Sudan.

James Franklin Jr., a 6-5 combo guard from Believe Prep and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Taylor Gonzales, a 6-1 guard from Broken Arrow, and

Garrett Sweeney, a 6-3 wing from Jay,

The Norse open the season at home Tuesday, Nov. 5 at home against the OWU junior varsity in their annual “toilet paper game.”

The following night they are at archrival Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, ranked 17th in the NJCAA’s preseason poll.