MIAMI — It’s Step 1 for the Northeastern A&M wrestling team.

The Norse see their first real action of the 2019-2020 season Saturday, Nov. 2 when they battle in the annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage at the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center.

“We are expecting a lot of good matchups and it should be exciting,” Norse coach Joe Renfro said. “These guys have been at it for the last two months in pre-season and with the regular start of the season so it will be good to actually compete, even if it is against each other for now.”

The Norse actually open the season Saturday, Nov. 9 in the OCU Open, hosted by Oklahoma City University.

That is the first of 13 open tournaments and two duals tournaments on the schedule, including the NEO Duals on Jan. 10-11.

The regular season wraps up Saturday, Feb. 8 with the Golden Norsemen Open.

But for the first time ever, Northeastern A&M will host the NJCAA West Central Qualifier — the event that determines who advances to the national tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in March.

The Golden Norse have won the West Central Qualifier every year since the program was restarted in 2013, including last season when they scored 186 points, had three individual winners and qualified all 10 wrestlers for the national tournament.

NEO won team titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018, was second in 2019, third in 2017 and fifth in 2015.

For the third time in four years, the Norse crowned two individual national champions: Boo Dryden and Antonio Andrade at 133 and 285, respectively.

“We are all extremely excited for our opener at OCU next weekend, but this is the first step,” Renfro said. “It will be nice to see how the guys respond to the pressure and if they can replicate their practices in the competitive environment.”

Action starts at noon and two mats will be utilized.

There will be a total of 19 matches.

The pairings include Jeffri Juanes vs. Dalen Moore, 125; Elijah Cherry vs. Nolan Saale, 165; Seth Seago vs. JB Simpson, 285; Mikey Mascarenas vs. Michael Kumlien, 133; Luke Montgomery vs. Isaiah Jacobs, 133; Laif Jones vs. Tanner Gregory, 133; Blake Gonzalez vs. Dalton Hembree, 141; Zach Porter vs. Austin Johnson, 149; Shawn Tillman vs. Gage Hight, 149; Malachi Tinnel vs. Elijah Jacobs, 149; Christian Knighton vs. Scott Radke, 157; Elijah Baker, 165, vs. Tyson Smith, 157; Diego Maturino vs. Jayden Smith, 174; Dayton Fields vs. Nosa Johnbull, 174; Nate Dooley vs. Colben Dodson, 197; Seth Sarasua vs. Logan Hall, 197; Riley Weir vs. Dalen Moore, 125; Elijah Cherry vs. Jon Trowbridge, 165, and Dan Baker vs. Seth Seago, 285.

The roster breakdown includes seven sophomores, one redshirt sophomore, 30 freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.