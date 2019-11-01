Northeastern A&M’s men have qualified for the Region 2 Soccer Championship as the No. 2 seed.

The Golden Norsemen earned the berth following a 0-0 double-overtime tie with Rich Mountain Community College Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Murray State, which had been the top seed for the tournament that begins Saturday in Enid, was forced to forfeit its wins because of an ineligible player.

That shook things up, with Rose State being bumped up to the No. 1 spot.

As a result of the shuffle, Rich Mountain now is the No. 3 seed with Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa qualifying fourth.

NEO faces Rich Mountain — again — at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rose State and NOC-Tonkawa will play in the noon game.

The championship game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“There was a lot of good buildup and chances,” Norse coach John Parrigon said of Tuesday’s match in Mena, Arkansas, which had been postponed from Oct. 6 due to weather.

“We had a handful of chances,” he said. “I would say the good chances were equal on both sides.”

Rich Mountain topped the Norsemen 2-1 in Miami on Sept. 19.

NEO finished the regular season 8-7-2 and 4-4-2 in the region. It had battled Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa to a 1-1 draw just five days earlier.

The Bucks had ties in five of its 11 matches. It was 5-4-5 overall and 2-3-5 in Region 2.

They also played Murray State to a scoreless tie on Sept. 15.

The Norsemen split with Rose State (9-7-1, 5-4-1) in the regular season, winning 5-4 Sept. 29 in Midwest City but fell 1-0 Oct. 20 at Red Robertson Field.

Murray State enters post-season play with a 7-2-1 mark in Region 2 and 14-2-1 overall.