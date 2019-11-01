MIAMI — Trying to find that elusive second win, Miami hosts Cleveland in a District 4A-3 clash Friday, Nov. 1 at Red Robertson Field.

The Wardogs were without five starters during last week’s 58-6 loss at Oologah.

The loss was the seventh straight for Miami. Four of the previous seven setbacks had been by just seven points.

The Mustangs scored on four of five offensive possesions, had a interception runback and a safety — all in the first half while opening up a 37-0 lead at the half

The Wardogs were limited to 143 yards in total offense, their second lowest output of the season. Just 13 of that came via the airways.

“We’re a little healthier, but we’re still going to be missing three or four starters this week (Gabe McCleary, Jacob Beebe, Damion Burris and possibly Mason Clark),” Gardner said.

On the plus side, quarterback Gavin Payton is back while recovering from a concussion suffered against Wagoner.

Gardner was undecided as to who will get the start, Payton or freshman Karson Jinks.

Cleveland suffered its first district loss Friday night when Grove made off with a 20-14 victory at Billy Vessels Stadium.

That knocked the Tigers out of The Oklahoma Associated Press Class 4A top 10.

Freshman Emmanuel Crawford — who gave MHS fits in a 28-21 loss on Sept 27 — got what turned out to be the game-winner for the Ridgerunners with a 75-yard touchdown run inside two minutes.

Quarterback Ben Ward threw for both of Cleveland’s touchdowns, connecting with Justin Keeler for a 20-yard strike in the first quarter and Noah Townsley from 10 yards out in the second as the Tigers led 14-7 at the half.

“Their quarterback does a good job running the offense,” Gardner said. “He makes good decisions. They run multiple sets to accomplish angles and utilize some of their athleticism.”

Cleveland dropped from a tie for 10th with Tecumseh to 15th, picking up only one vote.

Ward had five TD passes and 256 yards for Cleveland in last year’s 48-35 win at Billy Vessels Memorial Stadium.

Bristow, which hosts the Dogs in the Nov. 8 finale, captured the 4A-3 title with its 30-7 win over Wagoner last Friday.

The Pirates (7-1) jumped over Wagoner in the Associated Press Oklahoma high school poll.

Wagoner dropped two spots while Bristow jumped from sixth to fourth.