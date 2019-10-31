By Candace Buckner

The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (TNS) — In the annals of Washington Wizards home openers, there had never been a District of Columbia debut quite like the one that happened Wednesday night.

Both teams lived by the 3-pointer. The Wizards’ top rookie set a career high. The franchise cornerstone broke out for 46 points, and the opposing superstar casually scored 59. And though a player in the wrong color jersey drilled a late 3-pointer to give the visitors the lead, Wizards fans standing throughout Capital One Arena erupted in cheers because a baseball score had flashed on the video board.

In a matchup fit for a video game, the Houston Rockets defeated Washington, 159-158. James Harden broke a tie with 2.4 seconds remaining by drawing a foul and hitting the first of two free throws. The ending, as anticlimactic as it could have been in a game featuring nonstop scoring and a combined 43 made 3-pointers, didn’t seem to dampen the mood inside the arena. Fans remained in their seats to watch the conclusion of Game 7 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

Before these hoops junkies turned their attention to baseball, however, they witnessed a wild introduction to a new season of Wizards basketball.

“Just how hard we played tonight, that’s going to be a given for us,” Wizards guard Bradley Beal said when asked for his biggest takeaway from the game. “That’s not even a debate for us or a question. We know we can compete each and every night. That’s what we expect out of ourselves.”

The Wizards made light work of putting the ball in the hoop. Beal’s 46 points on 14-for-20 efficiency, the Wizards shot 62.6 percent from the field. In his fourth career game, first-round draft pick Rui Hachimura added 23 points.

The Wizards just missed their franchise high of 161 points, but the team easily eclipsed its high from last season (149 points against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 22, 2018) and its offense looked almost Rocket-like.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, their defense also resembled their opponent’s.

Neither team possesses a defensive identity. The Rockets’ previous scores resemble a string of summertime temperatures in the Nevada desert. The Wizards are trying to establish a tougher mind-set on defense behind assistant coach Michael Longabardi, but they had still surrendered an average of 116 points in their two previous losses.

“Defensively, it’s always a work in progress, but I like their effort,” Coach Scott Brooks said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s the bottom line. We’re playing hard, and we’re playing with some enthusiasm. We’re going to make some mistakes and I’m going to be as patient as I possibly can be, but I understand if they play hard then they deserve that type of patience, and that’s what they’ve been doing.”

No one should have predicted a slow, grind-it-out type game, but even for these two teams Wednesday night’s pace seemed excessive. In the first half, every player who stepped onto the court scored. Houston teed off for 27 3-point attempts before halftime - a number it would match in the second half - while the Wizards launched 13 on their way to firing off a total of 36. And even broken plays turned into madcap displays of beauty.

In under 3.3 seconds at the end of the half, the Wizards went the length of the court as center Thomas Bryant zipped a flat pass to a sprinting Beal. Though the ball was deflected, Beal still gathered the pass and scooped in a layup as Rockets guard Danuel House stumbled to the court in a shallow display of transition defense.

Before heading to the locker room with a 77-76 lead, Beal stared at the fallen Rocket for dramatic effect. Others, too, should have been fixated by House - he was a rare player who even attempted to play defense.

After halftime, the teams returned for another helping of fast-paced scoring. There was no trace of oppositional resistance. For any player struggling with his shot, this game presented an opportunity for a breakthrough. Beal, who had shot 23.3 percent from beyond the arc in the previous three games, made 3 of 4 deep shots in the Wizards’ 40-point third quarter and finished 7 for 12 from 3-point range overall. Hachimura had entered the home opener 0 for 8 from 3, but he calmly knocked down all three of his attempts against the Rockets, tossing a few more logs onto the growing fire of his rookie season in the process.

There are still reminders that Hachimura has played in the NBA for only a week. He showed up to Wednesday’s game in a personalized Nationals jersey over a skeleton body suit - punishment for skipping the team Halloween party at CJ Miles’s house Monday night. As a rookie, Hachimura had to wear the embarrassing off-court attire.

On the floor, however, he looked nothing like a hazing target. Double-digit scoring games have already become blasé. Against the Rockets, Hachimura needed only a quarter and a half to surpass 10 points. Still, Hachimura, like the rest of his teammates, ultimately walked off the court with sullen expressions. Their scoring outburst mattered little against one of the NBA’s best offensive teams.

———

Jazz clobber Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY (TNS) — On a night when the Los Angeles Clippers star was absent, Utah’s finally arrived.

And in a young season where the play of Jazz point guard Mike Conley has produced raised eyebrows, he instead walked off Wednesday to a standing ovation inside Vivint Smart Home Arena.

With Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard still in California, missing the first of what is expected to be several games this season for precautionary reasons, his team struggled to create their own shots and stop Utah’s in a 110-96 loss.

For the Clippers (3-2), there will be many more nights like this, where they play shorthanded.

In their attempt to ensure the healthiest roster possible by the postseason’s start, the team’s “load management” will not stop with Leonard.

“All year, we’re going to rest a lot of guys,” coach Doc Rivers said.

They can only hope they won’t all end like this.

Trailing by just one at halftime, the Clippers fell apart during a third quarter in which they were outscored by 18 and unable to contain Conley. The guard’s offseason arrival via trade from Memphis put Utah (4-1) in the conversation among other Western Conference contenders. Then he made only nine of his first 45 field-goal attempts to start this season.

He made 11 field goals against the Clippers alone, and six in the third quarter.

“He made I think every shot he took in the third,” Clippers center Ivica Zubac said.

At one point in the third quarter, the Clippers trailed by 21 points. Then fought to within 10 in the fourth quarter, thanks to a bench unit led by JaMychal Green’s 23 points, but Conley answered with a 25-foot three-pointer. On the next possession, he lobbed an alley-oop to 7-footer Rudy Gobert and the night was over.

“Conley made shots, the third quarter killed us,” Rivers said. “Thought we did a good job getting back into the game and then once the third quarter happened the game was basically over.”

Three-time NBA sixth-man winner Lou Williams was moved to the starting lineup for his 21st start in 159 games with the Clippers and finished with 24 points.

Resting stars was a practice long before Toronto popularized “load management” last season by not playing Leonard during at least one leg of all 12 of the team’s back-to-backs. As coach in Boston, Rivers once left his three best players home for an entire road trip. Utah is so focused on finding the right balance of resting players that they call a section of their practice facility devoted to tracking performance “The Lab.”

“You want to maximize guys,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “In the end there’s a scientific component, but it’s not an exact science.”

But Toronto’s success with the strategy — winning the NBA championship behind the fresher legs of Leonard, the Finals most valuable player — coupled with the NBA’s focus on ensuring fans see stars, has made the practice a subject of tension.

Teams can be fined at least $100,000 by the league for resting “healthy players for any high-profile, nationally televised game,” according to a memo sent to teams last season. Additionally, “absent unusual circumstances, teams should not rest healthy players when playing on the road.”

The Clippers listed “load management, knee,” and not rest, as the reason for Leonard sitting out the ESPN-televised game, though Rivers said at the morning’s shoot-around that the forward “has never felt better.” A league spokesman said the Clippers are in compliance with league policy and will not be fined because they received approval for Leonard’s absence ahead of time, after providing information to the league.

The Raptors were 17-5 without Leonard in the lineup last season. But that was in a weak Eastern Conference. The Clippers won’t have that cushion in a brutal West.

“It’s different when you have guys like that sit out and you’re playing at home, you get that energy,” guard Patrick Beverley said. “When you have away games you have to find a way to build that energy from within collectively.

“Of course any loss is a bad loss in the West and especially in the NBA, but without our main guys we did get better today.”

———

Suns stop Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS)— Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry grimaced in pain as he laid on the floor, grabbing his left hand. It was three-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter and the Warriors trailed the Phoenix Suns by 29 points, but things were about to get a lot worse. As The Athletic first reported, Curry had a broken hand.

The Warriors (1-3) lost to the Suns (3-2) 121-110 in Wednesday’s game at Chase Center, failing again to bring the first win to the new arena. But by losing the face of the franchise to injury, the game was not the biggest loss of the night.

The injury occurred when Curry was fouled by Suns center Aron Baynes on a layup attempt and fell head first into the restricted area. The 6-foot-10, 260 pound Baynes fell with him, and landed on Curry. Curry rolled over and grabbed his hand as he winced in noticeable pain. He went to the locker room shortly thereafter.

It’s the most dire of a series of injuries afflicting a depleted Warriors roster. After an offseason that resulted in the departures of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, Warriors guard Klay Thompson will miss most of the season with a torn ACL and center Kevon Looney is sidelined with a complicated neuropathic condition.

Another MVP-caliber season from Curry was perhaps the Warriors’ only hope of making a playoff run.

Last season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo missed a month with a broken right hand. If Curry faces a similar timetable, the Warriors’ season could be over before Christmas.

On Wednesday, the Warriors without Curry rallied. They outscored the Suns 43-26 in the fourth quarter to bring the game to within 11 points with four minutes remaining before the Suns again pulled away.

Guard D’Angelo Russell finished with 15 points and six assists and rookie forward Eric Paschall made his first six shots on his way to 20 points and four rebounds.

The Suns were paced by Devin Booker’s 31 points. Baynes finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. As a team, the Suns shot 46.3% overall and 41.7% from 3-point range while scoring 25 points off Warriors’ turnovers.

Next, the Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

———

Kings lose 5th straight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TNS) — The Kings were booed off the floor following another third-quarter collapse in a 118-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have lost five in a row to start the season for the first time since 1990-91, when they finished 25-57 under coach Dick Motta.

Buddy Hield scored 23 points for the Kings (0-5). Harrison Barnes had 22 points and seven rebounds. Hield, De’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined to make 18 of 52 field-goal attempts and 10 of 32 from 3-point range.

P.J. Washington had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (2-3), who had lost three in a row.

The Kings led 66-61 at the half, but they were outscored 32-18 in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter. The Kings were tied or leading at halftime in four of their first five games, but they’ve been outscored in the third quarter of all five contests by an average of 10.8 points. They have now been outscored 153-99 in third-quarter play.

“It’s something we don’t want to blow up too much and now we’re in our own heads every time we come out of halftime,” Kings coach Luke Walton said before the game. “But it is something to be aware of and make sure we’re mindful of the fact that we have to come out and be ready to go and have better third quarters because right now they’ve been pretty bad for us.”

———

Pacers rip Nets

NEW YORK (TNS) — The euphoria the Nets experienced on June 30 when top-tier free agents Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant agreed to take their talents to Brooklyn has given way to the reality that they are a team in transition that still is learning how to work together with a superstar point guard and integrate a new cast of veterans with their youthful core.

That much was evident Wednesday night at Barclays Center when the winless Pacers came in and took control in the third period before pulling away in the fourth quarter to lead by as many as 16 points on their way to a 118-108 victory over the Nets.

For now, dreams of contending for an Eastern Conference title are on hold for the Nets because they have much work ahead. It won’t get easier Friday night when James Harden and Russell Weastbrook of the Rockets bring their act to town.

The Nets scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to close within four points, but their fourth-quarter defensive woes became evident once again even with center DeAndre Jordan remaining in the game as a defensive presence. Jeremy Lamb scored six points and Domantas Sabonis added six in an 22-8 Pacers run that pushed their lead to 112-96, their biggest lead in the game with 4:43 left.

As scintillating as Irving had been through the first three games, averaging a league-high 37.7 points, not even he could dig the Nets out of a hole that deep coming down the stretch. Once again, the Nets played small in the fourth quarter, but they never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Irving topped the Nets (1-3) with another stellar line of 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and seven assists, and Caris LeVert had 15 points. But the Nets shot only 32.3% from three-point range (10 of 31).

The Pacers (1-3) had four players top the 20-point mark, including Sabonis (29), Lamb (25), Malcolm Brogdon (21 and 13 assists) and T.J. Warren 20. They became the third straight team to torch the Nets from three-point range, hitting 42.3% (11 of 26).

The Pacers arrived as a desperate and dangerous team after losing their first three games of the season, and they also were getting high-scoring Lamb back from the injury list. In addition, they figured to test a Nets defense giving up 123.3 points per game with their three-point shooting.

Coming off a loss in Memphis where they surrendered 134 points, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said, “I think transition defense was an issue in Memphis. We’re trying to improve that. Teams are shooting the three well against us. You can’t deny it. I think we’re top 10 in attempts given up, least attempts, so the attempts aren’t high, it’s just their percentage is high.

“I think defining our closeout defense, who am I closing out to, what does the contest look like, knowing personnel. We’ll get better. I think our process is right, I think our system is right. We’ve just got to get everybody on the same page.”

Sure enough, the Nets fell behind by 10 points early in the opening period, but they put together a 20-7 run spanning the first and second quarters to take a 42-35 lead. The Nets scored on nine of 13 possessions in that stretch. The nets maintained control to take a 63-60 halftime lead, but midway through the third period, the Pacers went on a 19-6 run to regain their 10-point cushion just before the quarter ended with the Nets still trailing by seven.

The Nets’ first three games of the season included two one-point overtime losses and their only win also was decided in the final minutes. But this one turned into a rout.

———

Siakam erupts to lead Raptors to win

TORONTO (TNS) — Dwane Casey cites the development of Pascal Siakam as an example of his coaching credentials, although the Raptors forward has taken his game to another level since the Detroit Pistons coach was teacher.

Casey had a front-row seat to watch his former pupil dominate Wednesday night.

Siakam erupted for 19 points in the third quarter of the Toronto Raptors’ 125-113 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

Siakam finished with 30 points roughly one year after Casey’s first return trip to Toronto produced a thrilling 106-104 victory for the Pistons.

The Pistons were 3-0 against the Raptors last season when they were led by Kawhi Leonard.

But with no Blake Griffin (yet to play this season left knee soreness) and Reggie Jackson (missed third straight with back stiffness), the undermanned Pistons (2-3) were no match for the world champion Raptors (4-1).

Siakam was a project when the Raptors selected him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

But he has improved steadily and his play against Golden State Warriors standout defender Draymond Green in the NBA Finals raised eyebrows.

He had the entire repertoire working against the Pistons in the third quarter when he was 8 for 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from 3-point range.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 21 points and 22 rebounds, but had five of the Pistons’ 20 turnovers. Those turnovers led to 29 points for the Raptors.

Six Raptors were in double figures, with Kyle Lowry scoring 20 and Norm Powell and Serge Ibaka adding 19 each off the bench.

Langston Galloway scored 17 points for the Pistons.

The Raptors perennially finish in the top five in league attendance rankings.

That wasn’t the case when Casey was hired in June 2011. But the team improved every season and the fans followed.

The Raptors couldn’t get past LeBron James, however. He and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended three straight postseason runs, the last coming in the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Raptors exec Masai Ujiri fired Casey, hired Nick Nurse, and the Raptors acquired Leonard in a trade.

They added Marc Gasol; holdovers Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Siakam were key in winning the NBA title.

The Pistons, who hired Casey in June 2018, made the playoffs, only to be swept in four games by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although it wasn’t Casey’s first game back in Toronto, he still received notice for his contributions.

He received a nice ovation during program introductions.

A video montage of his seven seasons with the Raptors was played to the sound of Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ at the first stoppage.

Stanley Johnson, the Pistons’ 2015 first-round pick, didn’t leave the bench for the Raptors.

After 3 { inconsistent seasons with the Pistons, Johnson landed with the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team deal just before the February trade deadline.

A free agent in the offseason, he signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with Toronto.

He’s struggled so far, with Nurse criticizing his approach in the preseason.

———

Sixers win big

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — For once in this young NBA season the Sixers were enjoying sort of a breather, up by 20 and scoring at will. Then a brawl broke out between two of the NBA’s premier centers.

Joel Embiid and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns became involved in an old-fashioned NBA melee Wednesday night, although it didn’t appear that either landed a punch. Both were ejected from the game as the Sixers led 75-55 with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Sixers won, 117-95, and now they will be waiting to see if they lose Embiid for any amount of time. The Sixers next play on Saturday in Portland.

Towns was being guarded by Ben Simmons when Embiid came down for a double team. The two centers collided and then Towns threw a punch that didn’t appear to connect. Embiid and Towns tangled in a bear hug and were both thrown to the floor as both teams moved in.

Before leaving the court after his ejection, Embiid left the court punching the air Rocky-style, to the delight of the sellout Wells Fargo Center crowd.

Lost in all this was the fact that the Sixers improved to 4-0, while dropping the Timberwolves (3-1) from the undefeated ranks.

Several Philadelphia sports luminaries saw quite a game. New Phillies manager Joe Girardi was in attendance as were several Eagles, including quarterback Carson Wentz.

Embiid finished with 19 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes. He shot 7 for 14 from the field, while making his only 3-pointer, and also hit all four free throws. Towns, who entered the game averaging 32 points, had 13 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. He shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and didn’t get to the foul line.

Unlike previous games, the Sixers were having their way with Minnesota. The Timberwolves’ biggest lead was three points in the first half, but the Sixers had built a 19-point halftime lead.

In the previous two games, the Sixers had to overcome 13-point deficits to win road contests in Detroit and Atlanta.

By halftime, Embiid led the way with 13 points. The Sixers kept applying the pressure in the third quarter, both before an after the fight.

The Sixers received a huge game off the bench from Furkan Korkmaz, who scored 17 points, one shy of his career high.

All of the Sixers starters scored in double figures. Tobias Harris had 18 points. Ben Simmons had 16 points and seven assists. Josh Richardson and Al Horford totaled 12 points each, with Horford grabbing 16 rebounds.

The Sixers said before the game that Trey Burke was not available due to illness.

———

Cavs outlast Bulls

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Monday’s game in Milwaukee was a measuring stick for the Cavaliers, who wanted to see how they stacked up against one of the league’s elite.

Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was an evaluation on the other end of the spectrum, with the Cavs and Bulls both expected to finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

“I have a lot of respect for Chicago. They’re a very talented team that’s growing just like us,” new Cavs coach John Beilein said pregame.

But playing an opponent more on their level did not obscure the Cavs’ dramatic improvement since preseason.

A nip-and-tuck battle of short runs through three quarters turned into an energy-packed, thrilling fourth as the Cavs pulled out a 117-111 victory. Collin Sexton cemented the triumph with two free throws with 9.7 seconds left.

Kevin Love scored on a bank shot with 53.4 seconds left for a 110-106 lead and Tristan Thompson came up with a block on the other end, with Cedi Osman grabbing the rebound. Love fed Sexton for a slam and a 112-106 lead with 28.5 seconds left that forced a Bulls timeout.

Zach LaVine missed a 3-pointer and Larry Nance Jr. rebounded and was fouled; Nance made one to boost the lead to seven.

Wendell Carter Jr. made two free throws with 11.3 seconds to play, cutting the gap to 113-108. But Love made a free throw and Sexton his crucial two.

The outcome continued to showcase the impact veterans Thompson and Love are making for the Cavs as both had their fourth double-doubles in four games.

Thompson, starting his ninth season, continued to turn back the clock, while also surpassing his All-Star caliber play of last season before he was stricken by a foot injury. He led six Cavs in double figures with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Love tied a franchise record for most rebounds in a half with 16 in the first. He finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

Sexton had 18 points, two rebounds and two assists and Jordan Clarkson came off the bench for 17 points for the Cavs (2-2). Cedi Osman and Larry Nance Jr. contributed 12 points each and rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high nine points with four rebounds.

Porter’s best moments came in the fourth quarter when he fed the inbounds pass to Nance for a dunk, then followed with a slam on the next possession for a 100-94 lead with 6:51 to go. As he celebrated, Porter pulled down his jersey so fans could see his No. 4.

Lauri Markkanen and LaVine led the Bulls (1-4) with 16 points each, Markkanen added eight rebounds.

Love notched his double-double in his first 16 minutes, adding 10 points in the first two quarters.

To start the third quarter, Love and Thompson went back to playing off each other as they did in Saturday’s home-opening victory over the Indiana Pacers, when five of Love’s nine assists went to Thompson. But after Love dished to Thompson for the Cavs’ first two field goals, they started getting their teammates involved. Thompson fed Osman for a corner 3-pointer, then it was Love’s turn to hit Osman for the open 3.

The passing became contagious, as Darius Garland found Clarkson for a corner 3 and Clarkson converted a four-point play to tie the game at 64.

Osman got hot on catch-and-shoot opportunities in the corner, scoring nine points in the third quarter. He made his first four 3-point tries.

Foul trouble for second-year guard Sexton threatened to thwart what the Cavs were trying to accomplish. Sexton picked up No. 3 with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter and No. 4 with 11:37 left in the third, but the Cavs seemed unfazed as Matthew Dellavedova replaced Sexton.

———

Orlando licks Knicks

ORLANDO, Fla. (TNS) — Nikola Vucevic scored a game-high 21 points and Aaron Gordon finished with 15 points as the Orlando Magic turned up their offense in the second half and beat the New York Knicks, 95-83, on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Magic (2-2), who improved to 2-0 at home this season.

The Magic held the Knicks (1-4) to just one point over the final 4:25 to pull away.

Gordon scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a steal and reverse dunk with 31.2 seconds left that punctuated the win.

Evan Fournier added 14 points and Jonathan Isaac had 10 points and three blocks for the Magic.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 16 points.

When Vucevic reached his 15th point, he moved into fourth on the team’s all-time scoring list with 8,185 points, passing Jameer Nelson (8,184).

The Magic opened the third quarter by going 7 of 9 from the field, with Isaac (8), Vucevic (5) and D.J. Augustin (5) combining for 18 points.

Vucevic’s fifth point in that stretch came when he drained a 3 after a behind-the-back pass from Augustin to put the Magic up 58-49, matching their largest lead of the game.

The lead grew to 70-57 before the Magic stumbled, closing out the quarter with turnover-turnover-turnover-missed field goal on their last four possessions. That sloppy play helped the Knicks close to within five.

The Magic scored 17 points in a 6:38 stretch of the second quarter and took a 39-36 lead on a coast-to-coast rebound-to-layup by Al-Farouq Aminu.

But Mitchell Robinson scored six of the Knicks’ final eight points of the quarter, including a spinning layup around Vucevic that produced the Knicks’ 44-42 halftime lead.

The Magic return to action Friday against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Game time is 7 p.m. at Amway Center. It will be the first game of a back-to-back set as the Magic host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. That contest also tips off at 7 p.m.