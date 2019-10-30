Northeastern A&M’s men have qualified for the Region 2 Soccer Championship as the No. 3 seed.

The Golden Norsemen qualified following a 0-0 double-overtime tie with Rich Mountain Community College Tuesday, Oct. 29.

NEO faces No. 2 seed Rose State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Enid.

Murray State and Rich Mountain will play in the noon game.

The championship game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“There was a lot of good buildup and chances,” Norse coach John Parrigon said of Tuesday’s match in Mena, Arkansas, which had been postponed from Oct. 6 due to weather.

“We had a handful of chances,” he said. “I would say the good chances were equal on both sides.”

Rich Mountain topped the Norsemen 2-1 in Miami on Sept. 19.

NEO finished the regular season 8-7-2 and 4-4-2 in the region. It had battled Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa to a 1-1 draw just five days earlier.

The Bucks had ties in five of its 11 matches. It was 5-4-5 overall and 2-3-5 in Region 2.

They also played Murray State to a scoreless tie on Sept. 15.

The Norsemen split with Rose State (9-7-1, 5-4-1) in the regular season, winning 5-4 Sept. 29 in Midwest City but fell 1-0 Oct. 20 at Red Robertson Field.

Murray State enters post-season play with a 7-2-1 mark in Region 2 and 14-2-1 overall.