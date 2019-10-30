By Jorge Castillo

Los Angeles Times

HOUSTON (TNS) — This World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros lacked memorable games before Tuesday. There was little drama and few thrills. There were zero suspenseful late-game twists and turns to speak of. The road team had won each of the first five games, but moments to remember when the years roll by were sparse.

Game 6 at Minute Maid Park changed all that. It featured a brilliant pitching performance from a former phenom and comedic petty showmanship from a current one. There were towering blasts off the bats of a few of the sport’s brightest stars, a controversial call that could have swung the series, and an enraged manager barreling through members of his coaching staff to prompt an ejection.

And when the wild night was over, once the 54th out was secured to conclude the three-hour-and-37-minute ride, the Nationals had won, 7-2, to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.

For the first time in history, the road team has claimed each of the first six games of a World Series. For the Astros to claim their second title in three years, they’ll have to break the pattern and win at home. For the Nationals to seize their first championship, they’ll have to extend it to the end and win their fifth elimination game of the postseason.

Washington’s chances of survival Tuesday depended on Stephen Strasburg. He needed to bookend his dominant October with one final dominant performance, and he delivered. The right-hander outdueled Justin Verlander, pitching into the ninth inning after overcoming rocky first inning. He held the high-voltage Astros to two runs on five hits across 8 1/3 innings. He struck out seven, walked two, and exited in the ninth inning after throwing 104 pitches.

“I saw an incredible pitcher,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He was really good.”

Both runs surrendered came in the first inning. After the game, Strasburg revealed that he had been tipping pitches. He adjusted and the Astros didn’t have an answer.

“I emptied the tank tonight,” Strasburg said.

The Nationals didn’t hold a lead in the series’ three previous games, all in Washington. They scored three runs in each of the three losses to squander a 2-0 series stranglehold It took them three batters to take a lead Tuesday.

Trea Turner reached base on a leadoff infield single. Adam Eaton dropped a well-placed bunt near the third base line, nearly beating it out for a single, to advance Turner to second base. Anthony Rendon followed and, seeing a gaping hole on the right side of the Astros’ infield shift, deposited a soft groundball through the opening. Turner scored from second base and the Nationals led.

The Astros countered with a bang. George Springer smashed Stephen Strasburg’s first pitch — a fastball down the middle — off the scoreboard in front of the Crawford Boxes for a double. Three pitches later, Jose Altuve lifted a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field.

Alex Bregman gave Houston the lead when he hammered another center-cut fastball for a solo home run. Bregman admired his blast, but opted against the trendy bat flip. Instead, he carried his bat all the way to first base. He tried handing it to the first base coach Don Kelly, but botched the transfer. The bat rolled onto the field. Kelly scampered to pick it up as Bregman trotted to second base and Minute Maid Park rocked.

The Nationals made Verlander throw 75 pitches through four innings and the work bore fruit in the fifth. Eaton ditched bunting to swat a home run to tie the game. Two batters later, Juan Soto was at the plate, shuffling and grabbing his crotch in the batter’s box as has become his notorious routine. On the fifth pitch, he demolished a fastball to the upper deck beyond the right-field wall. In response to Bregman, he carried his bat to first base and dropped it in front of Nationals first base coach Tim Bogar.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” Soto said with a smile. “I wanted to do it.”

The Nationals were on the prowl for more in the seventh when controversy surfaced and tempers flared. Yan Gomes reached with a leadoff single before Turner bounced a swinging bunt a few feet off the third-base line. Pitcher Brad Peacock grabbed the ball with his barehand and a throw slightly off the mark to first base that forced Yuli Gurriel to reach in front of Turner to catch it.

The throw pegged off Turner as he ran through Gurriel’s arm, knocking his glove off his hand. Turner reached second base safely but home-plate umpire Sam Holbrook called him out for interference and Gomes was told to return to first base. Instead of runners on second and third with no outs, the Nationals had a runner on first base with one out.

The play wasn’t reviewable because it is deemed a judgment call. Unrest boiled in the visitors’ dugout.

“What else do you do?” Turner said. “The batter’s box is in fair territory. First base is in fair territory. I swung, I ran a straight line. I got hit with the ball, I’m out. I don’t understand it. I’d understand it if I veered one way or another. I didn’t.”

The protests did not sway the outcome. The ruling felt significant in the moment, perhaps a series-changing decision. Two batters later, Anthony Rendon quelled some of the anxiety by smacking a two-run home run to torment his hometown and supply Washington with a three-run cushion.

The insurance, however, didn’t suppress Nationals manager Dave Martinez’s frustration. After the half inning, Martinez emerged to plead his case some more to Holbrook and crew chief Gary Cederstrom. The confrontation quickly escalated. Washington bench coach Chip Hale intervened, but Martinez kept at it, pushing through Hale to offer his thoughts to Cederstrom. Eventually, Holbrook tossed Martinez. He became the first manager ejected in the World Series since Bobby Cox earned one in 1996.

“In the heat of the moment things get blown out of hand,” Martinez said. “I saw things differently.”

Martinez then watched the Nationals tack on two runs in the ninth inning from the clubhouse. He’ll be back in the dugout Wednesday managing Game 7. Max Scherzer will take the mound for Washington opposite former Dodger Zack Greinke. It will all come down to one game after a memorable night.