For the eighth-straight season a sleuth of Bruins will be in the hunt for glory at the Class 6A state boys cross country finals.

Edmond Santa Fe High School will host the event.

Led by Papa Bear Spencer Hales, the Bartlesville High runners rocket into the championships as one of the favorites to contend for a state medal — hopefully of the golden variety.

But, regardless of where the Bruins finish in the field of 14 teams — plus a pack of at-large pacers — at least they are back in the chase.

“We’re just excited to get back to state and see how our guys line up against the West schools,” longtime Bartlesville High head cross country coach David Ayres said.

Bartlesville finished third in last week’s Class 6A East Regional, despite competing with some runners still bouncing back from injury.

Ayres counts on these warriors being much more healthy by the time the starting gun goes off Saturday at the Class 6A finals in Shawnee.

Hales finished as the second-fastest runner (16:45.85) at the regional, bowing only to Mustang’s Gabe Simonsen (16:25.64), who also is the defending state champion.

“Spencer’s race at the regional was not exactly what we envisioned,” said Ayres. “He kind of got swallowed up in the beginning and he spent a lot of the race spending time trying to play catchup.”

Ayres said he still believes Hales and Simonsen are the state’s two fastest runners and that, with the right strategy, Hales can stick with Simonsen and hopefully outkick him down the stretch.

Other Bruin team members slated to run at state are Max Williams, Dayton Austin, James Boudreaux and Michael Brockman.

But, Ayres said Monday night he’s not sure who his other two runners will be to round out the seven-man team.

Evan Gunter and late addition Bryce Goodin finished sixth and seventh, respectively, for Bartlesville at the regional.

Goodin ran for an injured Nick Hales.

Gunter suffered an injury in the regional and might be replaced by Colton McCullough.

“It will be a game-time decision,” he said about which runners might fill the sixth and seventh spots, adding there is a next-man-up mindset for the squad. “We’ll probably see as we get closer.”

Williams and Austin “ran pretty good,” after missing the previous two weeks due to ailments, Ayres said.

“Dayton is finally showing us his potential,” the coach continued. “He ran pain-free for the first time in a month. He motivated us to see what he could do at state. … We were sure we were going to qualify at the regional. Saturday morning was more about getting them (Williams, Boudreaux and Austin) into shape. I’m expecting for their times to improve at state.”

Boudreaux should be doubly-motivated because this will be his final high school cross country race, Ayres said, adding: “He’ll be giving his all and pushing us for one of the podium spots.”

At the regional, Williams finished 20th out of 110 runners, Austin came in 28th and Boudreaux nailed down the 35th spot, followed by Brockman in 43rd.

“We love state and just that competitive atmosphere,” Ayres said. “According to the forecast, the weather should be cross country weather. … Our guys are tapering down and we should be at our very best come race time.”

Lady Bruins

Although the Bartlesville girls failed to qualify their team for the first time since 2013, they still will be represented by Elena Fries and Jillian Skalicky as individual runners.

Each will be scrapping for an All-State spot.

Ayres said he’s proud of how the Lady Bruins competed.

In a campaign that some might classify as a rebuilding process, Bartlesville barely missed qualifying as one of the seven squads from the East Regional.

“I’m how proud of how the girls ran and how hard they’re working in practice,” Ayres said. “They were just a little short of state. I’m just super proud of them. They’ve got a lot of heart. It’s an honor to coach them and watch them improve during the season.”