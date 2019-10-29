By Mike Tupa

With a handful of key additions, a strong slate of talented, battle-tested returnees and the progress of others already in the program, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team is off to a blockbuster start.

“I think I was most pleased with the defensive effort and rounding,” Lady Eagle head coach Grace Hadley said after last weekend’s 2-0 showing. “I think we need to work a little on our offense. We missed some layups and some easy shots. I felt like at times we were a little stagnant.”

Hadley’s call for improvement didn’t dampen her enthusiasm for her team’s boisterous beginning at the OKWU Classic last Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Eagles swooped down on startled Bellevue (Neb.) team to scoop out a 77-65 victory on Friday.

The next night, OKWU discombobulated Kansas Christian College, 91-39.

Next up, the Lady Eagles play this weekend at the McPherson (Kan.) College Classic.

They will open up against Randall University at noon on Friday and collide with Bacone College at noon on Saturday.

Hadley will be counting again on Essence Tolson, Amanda Hart and Danae Goodwin to provide leadership and production on the court.

She said Tolson, Hart, Goodwin and Brittan Garrett played major roles in OKWU’s closing the defensive pincers last weekend.

“I feel like we covered really well on the backside rotation and everything we had scouted and prepared for,” she said.

She pointed to Tolson and Hart as the heart of the rebounding effort, along with Goodwin.

Garrett — who saw little varsity time last season — blossomed on the offensive end, leading the team with 14.0 points per game in the two contests. Hart was next with 10.0 ppg.

Tolson chipped in with 9.0 ppg and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Nicole Ickes also amassed 9.0 ppg.

Several other players contributed on the scoring end. Fourteen Lady Eagles averaged between 14.0 to 2.5 ppg.

Tolson is a major incoming talent this year as a junior college transfer from Hesston (Kan.) College.

Two other impact newcomers are Cierra Johnson of Wellston High School and Melanie Williams, a redshirt freshman transfer from Redlands CC, Hadley said.

Johnson contributed 6.5 ppg and 2.5 rpg last weekend, while Williams poured in 6.0 ppg, grabbed 3.0 rpg and blocked two shots.

Garrett is an example of someone who has worked hard in the program and moved up into a starting possession, Hadley noted.

In addition to sharpening the offensive attack, Hadley also said the team needs to give a consistent effort on the other end.

“Defensively, we can’t take plays off,” she said.

Hadley is starting her first full season as head coach. She assumed the reins partway through last season.

The 2018-19 Lady Eagles posted an 18-12 record and are off on a blazing start for the 2019-20 wars.