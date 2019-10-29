MIAMI — Northeastern A&M wrapped up the home portion of its volleyball schedule Monday, Oct. 28 with a 3-0 win over Labette (Kansas) Community College.

The Lady Norse (19-13) wrap up the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Neosho County (Kansas) Community College.

NEO claimed a 25-22 win in the first set, then rolled 25-15 and 25-16 to complete the sweep.

The Lady Norse fell 3-1 to Division 2 second-ranked Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Lady Ravens won the first set 25-15 then eked out a 25-22 decision in the second.

NEO posted a 25-22 win to force the fourth set, which saw the hosts roll 25-13.

“We had good spurts here and there,” Lady Norse coach Jalee Dollarhide said. “We lost an opposite hitter to an injury and the girls are still deciphering how to get the side out on runs sometimes. We are working out the kinks, though.”