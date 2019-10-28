By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Two games.

Two wins.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s women’s basketball team is off to a blockbuster start.

For the third-straight season the Lady Eagles have opened the season with a 2-0 record.

They’re averaging a robust 84 points per game after an opening weekend sweep against Bellevue (Neb.), 77-65, and Kansas Christian College, 91-39.

Grace Hadley is beginning her first full season as the Lady Eagles’ head coach.

A report on Friday’s victory appeared in Sunday’s E-E sports pages.

Saturday

So, how does a team amass 91 points — when the leading scorer had only 14?

Simple — all 15 OKWU players scored at least one bucket.

Brittan Garrett knocked down four three-pointers and finished with 14 points, followed by Danae Goodwin with 11 and Melanie Williams with 10.

Cierra Johnson came off the pine to contribute nine points and three rebounds in a clutch showing.

Reserve forward Essence Tolson captured 10 rebounds in less than 11 minutes on the court.

The long ball made the biggest difference — OKWU dialed in 13 treys, led by Garrett with four, Goodwin with three and Johnson with two.

OKWU spread its 52 rebounds among 14 players.

Kansas Christian College had no antidote for OKWU’s depth.

By halftime, the Lady Eagles had blitzed to a 57-19 lead.

Next up, the Lady Eagles are set to play Friday at McPherson College against Randall University.

OKWU’s next scheduled home game is Nov. 23 against York (Neb.).

OKWU 91, KCC 39

KCC 10-9-6-14—39

OKWU 25-32-17-17-91

OKWU (2-0)

Celeste Clement 3-11 1-1 8, Makayla Watkins 1-1 0-0 3, Danae Goodwin 4-7 0-2 11, River Jefferies 1-4 0-0 2, Cierra Johnson 3-9 1-1 9, Nicole Ickes 3-4 0-0 6, Melanie Williams 5-9 0-1 10, Brittan Garrett 5-8 0-0 14, Sarah Davis 2-5 0-1 4, Desirea Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Amanda Hart 2-5 0-0 5, Shakiaya Strong 0-6 4-4 4, Caitlin Flackman 1-4 0-0 2, Essence Tolson 2-6 0-0 4, Millaya Bray 2-6 1-2 6.

Totals 35-88 8-14 91