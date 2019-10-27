AFTON — Shut out for the first time this season, Afton dropped a 26-0 decision to Oklahoma Union in a District A-6 game here Friday, Oct. 25.

The Eagles were limited to 78 yards in total offense, all via the run.

Quarterbacks Brett Fuser and Weston Amos were a combined 0 for 8 passing. Each had an interception.

“Our running game didn’t step up the way I told them it needed to,” Henry said. “It was just one of those nights in the second half.”

Amos ran for 56 yards on nine carries while Fuser added 47 yards on six attempts.

“In the first half we did really well, going into the half at 0-6, but we had to overcome some things in the second half and make adjustments,” Afton head coach Corey Henry said. “It was just one of those nights where it doesn’t bounce your way and it goes the other guys’ way. That’s kinda what we ran in to.”

Mason Pitman had the only points of the first half on a 2-yard run.

The Cougars got a 1-yard run by Pitman in the third period then scored twice in the final stanza.

“They played well early and we thought as the game went on, we would pull away, but we just had some things happen that tied our hands. We just didn’t get it done,” Henry said.

Afton, which travels to second-ranked Rejoice Christian on Friday, Nov. 1, now is 1-4 in A-6 play and 3-5 overall.

OU stands 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the district, good for fourth behind Rejoice Christian, Colcord and Commerce.