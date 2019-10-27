MIAMI — The Northeastern A&M men’s soccer team is in the Region 2 playoffs, but where they finish is still up in the air.

A 1-1 tie with Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa here Friday, Oct. 25 left the Norse 4-4-1 in Region 2 play, currently good for third place.

Murray State is 7-1-1, followed by Rose State (5-4-1), NEO and Rich Mountain Community College (2-3-4).

The Norse travel to Mena, Arkansas, Tuesday, Oct. 29 to make up a game postponed from Oct. 6.

The Region 2 tournament will be Saturday and Sunday at Enid.

Tonkawa drew first blood when John Woodhead scored at 20:00 of the first half.

Alex Francis tied the score for the Golden Norse at 82:00.

The teams battled to a stalemate the final eight minutes of regulation and in a pair of 10-minute overtime periods.

NEO’s women closed out their season with back-to-back losses, falling 3-1 to Northern-Tonkawa here Friday and 4-1 to Seminole Sunday at Noble.

Women

NOC-Tonkawa 3, NEO 1

The lone Lady Norse goal came at 80:00 of the second half from Seyton Thomas.

NOC jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Janet Moreno at 8:07 and Skylar Yocham just under 3 minutes later.

The Lady Mavs’ final goal came from Kayla Hooper at 86:29 of the second half.

Seminole 4, NEO 1

Just like in Friday’s match, Seminole grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Tracy Akiror Jones and Cynthia Armas then got two more from Qualls and Akiror Jones in the second.

NEO’s lone score came on an own goal.