By Candace Buckner

The Washington Post

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — The league trend toward a two-star system didn’t sweep through Washington. While the Wizards’ two-time all-star Bradley Beal will play on, John Wall will spend most, if not all, of this season as he did Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder - wearing a custom suit on the team’s sideline.

For one night, at least, Washington formed a modified version of a Big Two. And it didn’t involve Beal.

The Wizards spoiled Oklahoma City’s home opener, 97-85, behind center Thomas Bryant and rookie forward Rui Hachimura. Bryant led the Wizards with 21 points and 11 rebounds, logging his second consecutive double-double, and Hachimura added 19 points.

With about a minute remaining as Thunder fans began moving toward the exits, Bryant yelled at no one but himself: “Hell yeah!”

The quiet one of this outfit, Hachimura, proved again to be more capable than your average rookie, posting his second straight game in double figures on 8-of-20 shooting.

Together, the soft-spoken Hachimura and the excitable Bryant made for a dynamic tandem.

Bryant stepped back for 3-pointers. Hachimura recognized mismatches and fearlessly moved around smaller opponents into the paint. Bryant excelled defensively, even while matching up with a bigger center in Steven Adams. Then with 4:27 remaining in a tied game, the two made clutch plays to power the Wizards’ game-ending run.

Hachimura held on to the ball, waiting to find Beal, but finally decided to take control himself and moved past Danilo Gallinari for a hook shot that snapped the tie. On the next defensive possession, Bryant intercepted an entry pass, leading to Davis Bertans pulling up for a transition 3-pointer. Moments later, Bryant found Beal cutting to the lane and flexed after the assist.

Despite Chris Paul in the Thunder’s lineup, the Wizards had more assists on the night (21-14).

The 7-0 run catapulted the Wizards to their first win of the season, despite an off night from Beal (7 of 22 from the floor for 17 points). In two games, Beal has made only 14 of 47 attempts.

Bryant’s scoring was as necessary as it was timely. Looming large in the background of his strong offensive night was Washington’s expanding injury list. Jordan McRae underwent surgery on Friday in New York for a fractured ring finger. McRae scored 11 points in the opener and provides a veteran presence in Coach Scott Brooks’ bench rotation.

For a night, they made up for the absence. Soon, they will have a steadier supplement with the addition of another seasoned scorer. As the team concludes its trip, nine-year veteran Isaiah Thomas expects to make his season debut Saturday in San Antonio.

“If everything goes right then I should be playing tomorrow hopefully,” Thomas said Friday morning. “That’s definitely a goal of mine. I want to, but it’s just [a decision of] the medical staff.”

Thomas missed all of training camp and preseason while recovering from surgery on his left thumb. During that time, he watched his new teammates and catalogued some of their weaknesses - among them, a complementary scorer to Beal. Thomas, who has averaged 18.6 points through his career, knows he can be that partner.

“I just want to play. I felt really good this summer. I felt really good in September and then I messed up my thumb,” Thomas said. “It was a minor setback but I mean, I’m ready to play.”

- Note: The NBA denied the Wizards’ application for a second disabled player exception for Wall, who has been recovering from an Achilles’ injury since February. Back in January, when Wall required season-ending surgery on a bone spurs issue, the team applied for and was granted the exception. A month later, Wall would sustain the Achilles’ injury.

With the latest decision, a league-appointed doctor examined Wall and did not rule him out for the entire 2019-20 season. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Wall will return to play this year. While the Wizards like what they’re witnessing from Wall’s workouts - he looks strong and moves well while going through shooting drills - they also recognize the benefits in letting him take the year to recover.

———-

Mavs off to 2-0 start

NEW ORLEANS (TNS) — On a Friday night when the Mavericks surrendered 41 first-quarter points and their fans pitched a collective conniption on Twitter, two things long, long overdue happened.

The Mavericks collected their wits and dignity and rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to pull out a 123-116 victory over New Orleans behind Luka Doncic’s triple-double and late-game heroics. And they actually won on national TV after going 0-7 on ESPN and TNT telecasts last season.

No, ESPN and its audience did not get the Doncic-Zion Williamson showdown that was anticipated when the schedule came out, but it did get a wildly entertaining game at Smoothie King Center.

Doncic (25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) hit a floater in the lane to give Dallas a 117-113 lead with 1:53 left. Then, with 1:22 remaining, he sank a 3-pointer from the left wing, pushing the Mavericks’ lead to seven.

It was Dallas’ first road-opening win since the 2015-16 season, which the Mavericks hope not coincidentally was the last time they made the playoffs.

This also, believe it or not, is the first 2-0 Mavericks start since the 2004-2005 season, four years before Rick Carlisle took over as coach.

The Mavericks got 24 points Kristaps Porzingis, 17 of them in the first half. They also got 20 points and seven assists from Delon Wright.

Trailing 43-27 with 11:27 left in the second quarter, the Mavericks outscored the Pelicans 45-27 to take a 72-64 halftime lead.

Neither team could pull away in the second half. Dallas took a 95-93 lead into the fourth quarter.

“A lot of the things come down to execution,” Carlisle said of winning on the road. “Execution can be very basic things. It’s possession of the ball. One extra turnover or one less rebound can be a loss, just like that.

“Those two areas are big and with a young team that’s learning to play together and learning to win together, you’ve got to develop an attitude to take into road games, where environments are hostile. You’ve got to use that kind of environment to shore up that focus a little more sharply as a group.”

Dallas’ road record was 9-32 each of the past two seasons. In 2016-17, the Mavericks were 12-29 on the road.

Clearly, to have any chance of breaking their three-season playoff drought they must significantly improve on the road. And New Orleans, even without Williamson (knee surgery) for the first six-to-eight weeks of the season, figures to be one of the teams Dallas must beat out for one of the last playoff spots.

On a rain-soaked night in New Orleans, the Mavericks appeared to be lurching toward a repeat of last season’s embarrassing road opener, when they lost 121-100 to a Phoenix team that would win just 18 more times the rest of the season.

The previous season, Dallas lost its road opener at Houston, 107-91. You get the picture. These road openers haven’t been pretty.

But after getting outscored 28-10 in the paint in the first quarter, the Mavericks rallied from the 16-point deficit to take the lead, 57-55, on a Jalen Brunson layup with 3:30 left in the half.

———

Lakers power past Jazz

LOS ANGELES (TNS) —Danny Green took the microphone and introduced himself.

“For those of you who don’t know me, I’m Danny Green,” he said, to cheers from the Staples Center crowd.

He got even bigger cheers for his closer.

“We’ll do better than last year,” Green said. “Go Lakers.”

Friday night was not the first time the Lakers had played in front of their fans in a meaningful game — that happened Tuesday when Kawhi Leonard’s address before the Clippers’ home opener was greeted by boos from encroaching Lakers fans.

But it was the first Lakers home game of the season, and they rewarded the fans with a convincing win. The Lakers beat the Utah Jazz, 95-86, evening their record after a 10-point loss to their city rivals on Tuesday. Throughout the game, the Lakers looked every bit like what they are: a team still figuring out how best to use its elite star power and role players. And a team with the ability to run away from some of the better teams in the NBA’s Western Conference.

LeBron James led all scorers with 32 points and neared a triple-double with 10 assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Davis added 21 points and seven rebounds, some of it while playing center, and the Lakers led by as many as 19.

“We’ll take it game by game in terms of figuring out how much we want to go to AD at the five and be balanced,” coach Frank Vogel said.

Vogel used the same starting lineup from the first game, with James and Davis playing alongside JaVale McGee, Danny Green and Avery Bradley. Davis played the entire first quarter and scored 12 points. The Lakers came out of it leading by seven, already giving themselves more second-chance opportunities than they had against the Los Angeles Clippers.

By halftime, they had scored eight second-chance points. Dwight Howard grabbed six rebounds in the first half, three of them offensive.

“He didn’t get the ball one time in the low post, because that’s not his role here on this team, and he really impacted the game,” Vogel said.

But the Jazz were starting to close the gap. They outscored the Lakers by one point in the second quarter. Without veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, the Lakers relied heavily on James to fill the role of facilitator once again. Vogel wanted to see that change.

He opened the third quarter with a new lineup, removing McGee and adding point guard Alex Caruso. In that lineup, Davis played center, which Vogel thought would open up the painted area more. That unit orchestrated a 9-0 run to open the second half.

“We were shooting 34% offensively and Rudy (Gobert) is a problem,” Vogel said of the Jazz center. ” … If you have another center out there rolling to the basket he can … clog things up. Anthony and I talked about it. He was all for it and wanted to do it.

“Offensively, LeBron was being asked to do too much. We put another small in there, Alex Caruso. … Gave us a burst offensively and we didn’t lose anything defensively.”

The Lakers outscored the Jazz 31-18 in the third quarter. Guard Troy Daniels blossomed in the quarter, scoring nine of his 15 points and showing the shooting ability for which the Lakers signed him. He finished making half of his eight three-point attempts on a night the rest of the Lakers were four for 18.

“He’s the kind of player you want to put around LeBron James and Anthony Davis,” Vogel said of Daniels.

They pulled away enough in the fourth quarter that two-way players Zach Norvell Jr. and Kostas Antetokounmpo received playing time.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points to lead the Jazz, who had just two other players in double figures. They committed 22 turnovers in dropping to 1-1.

———

Nets nudge Knicks

NEW YORK (TNS) — There it was: Kyrie Irving vs. RJ Barrett with time expiring in the fourth quarter. Irving sized-up the rookie on the wing, his Nets down one after surrendering a 19-point lead. The All-Star guard lulled Barrett to sleep then side-stepped for a 3 that sent Barclays Center into a frenzy.

Game, Brooklyn.

The Nets would have you believe their cross-town rivalry game against the Knicks was just another ordinary game, but that was far from the case, as his team refused to drop two in a row with a 113-109 win on Friday. And if the Knicks even flirted with the idea of acting like this game wasn’t important, they showed their hands at Barclays on Friday night.

New York’s two basketball teams met for the first of four times this season, and the matchup did not disappoint. The game had everything fans of both teams wanted to see.

There was a shoving match between Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince, who came to Kyrie Irving’s aid after Portis tried to snatch a dead ball. Prince and Portis had to be separated and both were assessed technical fouls.

DeAndre Jordan and Marcus Morris got into it twice, once near the Knicks bench and again after Jordan forced a jump ball with rookie Barrett. Barrett (16 points) responded with back-to-back poster dunk attempts on Jordan’s head, but missed both.

And Irving (26 points), fresh off a 50-point performance in the loss to the Timberwolves, attempted to snatch ankles off every defender in his path, though that has and may always be the norm. The All-Star guard, though, hit the clutch 3 in Barrett’s face after coming up short at the buzzer against the Wolves.

“I love this man,” Irving said after the game. “This is our home. This is our home.”

It was about time he got a big shot to drop.

For the Knicks, Allonzo Trier, Kevin Knox and Wayne Ellington were the surprise stars preventing a blowout across the bridge. Trier, who came off the bench after starting in the season opener, scored a team-high 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Knox (16 points) provided cover fire, shooting a perfect 4 of 4 from 3, and Ellington (nine points) let loose with 3-of-4 shooting from deep, as well.

The Knicks showed just because they’re a team without a superstar doesn’t mean they’re not out to compete night-in and night-out. The Nets respected the roster the Knicks assembled over the summer, and their rival showed exactly why, clawing back from a near 20-point deficit.

Both teams will evolve over the course of this season, one with deep playoff aspirations, the other with the intention of improving on a franchise-worst record last season.

The Nets got the best of the Knicks this time, but one thing is clear. They were up for the challenge of protecting home court. And they had better be ready when they cross the bridge for the Nov. 24 rematch at Madison Square Garden.

———

Towns leads Wolves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TNS) — In modern sports vernacular, if someone says a player is cooking or eating, they are doing the same thing — dominating.

On Friday, Karl-Anthony Towns was the chef and diner at the expense of the Charlotte Hornets.

Thanks to a dominating performance from Towns, including a masterful third quarter, the Wolves overcame a slow start to earn a breezy 121-99 win over the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

It was no mystery how they did it. Towns was unstoppable on offense, especially during a third quarter in which the Wolves outscored Charlotte 45-25, the most points the Wolves have ever scored in a third quarter in franchise history.

Towns finished with an eye-popping 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and in another encouraging defensive performance, he came away with four steals and two blocks. He did all this in only 28 minutes since the Wolves had the game in hand most of the fourth.

The Hornets tried to defend Towns by double-teaming him often when he had the ball inside the 3-point arc. Towns appeared in his element as a passer, not letting the double teams faze him and calmly throwing out of them to cutters.

With the Wolves (2-0) ahead by two at the half, Towns took his game to a whole other level, scoring 17 points in those 12 minutes including a pair of 3s. He was a perfect 5 for 5 during the quarter with five rebounds and two assists to go along with two steals and a block.

Friday marked the first time a Wolves player scored 30 points and had 10 rebounds in consecutive games since Kevin Garnett in 1999.

It was a less than auspicious start for the Wolves, who quickly fell behind as they struggled to score. Charlotte raced out to a 14-2 lead with the Wolves missing nine of their first 10 field goals.

Andrew Wiggins tried to find his shot early, but to no avail, allowing Charlotte to race out to the early lead. It was no coincidence the Wolves got back in it when Josh Okogie entered the game at the 6:33 mark, providing his usual energetic spark. It also helped that Towns got cooking on the offensive end. With the Hornets throwing their double-teams at him, Towns found cutters for easy baskets, with Okogie capitalizing on that multiple times.

Towns also found his way to the basket, muscling past a Charlotte team that was playing without Cody Zeller, who missed the game for personal reasons.

With Towns leading the charge, the Wolves found their offensive rhythm and erased most of Charlotte’s lead by the end of the first quarter.

Towns picked up where he left off in the second, but the Hornets were making enough shots to stay in the game. They shot 53% for the half, including 7 of 15 from deep.

Then the third quarter happened, and all Charlotte could do was hang on as best it could as Towns did what he wanted on both ends of the floor.