Miami @ Oologah
Records
Miami 1-6 (0-4 in District 4A-3), Oologah 3-4 (1-3 in District 4-3)
Last week
Tulsa McLain 36, Miami 29; Wagoner 38, Oologah 19
Last meeting
Oologah 45, Miami 21 (2018)
Series record
Oologah leads 14-3, dating back to 2000
Did you know?
Since 2004, the Mustangs have missed the playoffs just once, 2011. By comparison Miami has been five times over that time span, none since 2009.
Wyandotte @ Chelsea
Records
Wyandotte 2-5 (1-3 in District 2A-4), Chelsea 1-6 (0-4 in District 2A-4)
Last week
Kansas 20, Wyandotte 14; Metro Christian 42, Chelsea 0
Last meeting
Wyandotte 54, Chelsea 14 (2018)
Series record
Wyandotte leads 21-18-2, dating back to 1935
Did you know?
The Bears have averaged 49.4 points per game while winning five straight in the series.
Rejoice Christian @ Commerce
Records
Rejoice Christian 7-0 (4-0 in District A-6), Commerce 5-2 (4-0 in District A-6)
Last week
Rejoice Christian 77, Fairland 13; Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24
Last meeting
Rejoice 56, Commerce 38 (2018)
Series record
Rejoice Christian leads 1-0, dating back to 2018
Did you know?
The Eagles made the switch to 11-man football in 2014. It played eight-man football in its first two seasons as a member of the OSSAA (2012 and 2013).
Oklahoma Union @ Afton
Records
Oklahoma Union 4-3 (2-2 in District A-6); Afton 3-4 (1-3 in District A-6)
Last week
Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24; Afton 38, Fairland 20
Last meeting
Oklahoma Union 24, Afton 0 (2018)
Series record
Afton leads 13-6, dating back to 1992
Did you know?
Afton claimed a 21-12 win against the Cougars in the first meeting in 1992.
Ketchum @ Quapaw
Records
Ketchum 0-7 (0-4 in District A-6), Quapaw 3-4 (1-3 in District A-6)
Last week
Colcord 55, Ketchum 6; Rejoice Christian 77, Quapaw 13
Last meeting
Quapaw 60, Ketchum 13 (2018)
Series record
Ketchum leads 15-13-1, dating back to 1950
Did you know?
Fairland grad and veteran area coach Choo Thomas is in his first season as head coach at Ketchum. He was defensive coordinator at Miami in 2018,
Fairland @ Colcord
Records
Fairland 2-4 (1-3 in District A-6), Colcord 6-1 (3-1 in District A-6)
Last week
Afton 38, Fairland 20; Colcord 55, Ketchum 6
Last meeting
Colcord 14, Fairland 7 (2018)
Series record
Colcord leads 17-10, dating back to 1964
Did you know?
Colcord head coach Austin Martin was 2-7 in his only season at Fairland (2014).
Welch @ Southwest Covenant
Records
Welch 0-7 (-3 in District C-3), Southwest Covenant 6-0 (4-0 in District C-3)
Last week
Coyle 55, Welch 0; Southwest Covenant 26, Covington-Douglas 20
Last meeting
Southwest Covenant 47, Welch 0 (2018)
Series record
Southwest Covenant leads 1-0, dating back to 2018
Did you know?
Dan Bailey, Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2010 at Oklahoma State and an eight-year veteran of the NFL with Dallas and Minnesota, earned all-state honors as a senior at Southwest Covenant in 2007.