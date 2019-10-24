Miami @ Oologah

Records

Miami 1-6 (0-4 in District 4A-3), Oologah 3-4 (1-3 in District 4-3)

Last week

Tulsa McLain 36, Miami 29; Wagoner 38, Oologah 19

Last meeting

Oologah 45, Miami 21 (2018)

Series record

Oologah leads 14-3, dating back to 2000

Did you know?

Since 2004, the Mustangs have missed the playoffs just once, 2011. By comparison Miami has been five times over that time span, none since 2009.

Wyandotte @ Chelsea

Records

Wyandotte 2-5 (1-3 in District 2A-4), Chelsea 1-6 (0-4 in District 2A-4)

Last week

Kansas 20, Wyandotte 14; Metro Christian 42, Chelsea 0

Last meeting

Wyandotte 54, Chelsea 14 (2018)

Series record

Wyandotte leads 21-18-2, dating back to 1935

Did you know?

The Bears have averaged 49.4 points per game while winning five straight in the series.

Rejoice Christian @ Commerce

Records

Rejoice Christian 7-0 (4-0 in District A-6), Commerce 5-2 (4-0 in District A-6)

Last week

Rejoice Christian 77, Fairland 13; Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24

Last meeting

Rejoice 56, Commerce 38 (2018)

Series record

Rejoice Christian leads 1-0, dating back to 2018

Did you know?

The Eagles made the switch to 11-man football in 2014. It played eight-man football in its first two seasons as a member of the OSSAA (2012 and 2013).

Oklahoma Union @ Afton

Records

Oklahoma Union 4-3 (2-2 in District A-6); Afton 3-4 (1-3 in District A-6)

Last week

Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24; Afton 38, Fairland 20

Last meeting

Oklahoma Union 24, Afton 0 (2018)

Series record

Afton leads 13-6, dating back to 1992

Did you know?

Afton claimed a 21-12 win against the Cougars in the first meeting in 1992.

Ketchum @ Quapaw

Records

Ketchum 0-7 (0-4 in District A-6), Quapaw 3-4 (1-3 in District A-6)

Last week

Colcord 55, Ketchum 6; Rejoice Christian 77, Quapaw 13

Last meeting

Quapaw 60, Ketchum 13 (2018)

Series record

Ketchum leads 15-13-1, dating back to 1950

Did you know?

Fairland grad and veteran area coach Choo Thomas is in his first season as head coach at Ketchum. He was defensive coordinator at Miami in 2018,

Fairland @ Colcord

Records

Fairland 2-4 (1-3 in District A-6), Colcord 6-1 (3-1 in District A-6)

Last week

Afton 38, Fairland 20; Colcord 55, Ketchum 6

Last meeting

Colcord 14, Fairland 7 (2018)

Series record

Colcord leads 17-10, dating back to 1964

Did you know?

Colcord head coach Austin Martin was 2-7 in his only season at Fairland (2014).

Welch @ Southwest Covenant

Records

Welch 0-7 (-3 in District C-3), Southwest Covenant 6-0 (4-0 in District C-3)

Last week

Coyle 55, Welch 0; Southwest Covenant 26, Covington-Douglas 20

Last meeting

Southwest Covenant 47, Welch 0 (2018)

Series record

Southwest Covenant leads 1-0, dating back to 2018

Did you know?

Dan Bailey, Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2010 at Oklahoma State and an eight-year veteran of the NFL with Dallas and Minnesota, earned all-state honors as a senior at Southwest Covenant in 2007.