Despite bidding good-bye to eight seniors — all of which played a major role during last season’s run to a 30-4 record — Oklahoma Wesleyan University is flying high in the NAIA-II Men’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 preseason rankings.

NAIA-II coaches voted OKWU to the No. 7 spot — up from No. 16 in last year’s final poll.

In fact, OKWU nearly came in at No. 6 in the preseason rankings released Wednesday.

The Eagles garnered 234 voting points, just one fewer than No. 6 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.).

Donnie Bostwick is back for his third year as head coach of OKWU during his second stint with the program.

During his first stay at OKWU (2007-11), Bostwick had presided during a 120-20 stretch, and a national championship year (2009).

OKWU is slated to open this year’s schedule with a home game Saturday night against Calvary University.