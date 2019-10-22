By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Chouteau-Mazie High School learned last Thursday by sad experience that the Nowata High School Ironmen are back.

The Ironmen crunched the Wildcats, 44-20, to roll to their fourth-straight win and clinch a playoff spot.

This week, Nowata eyes its most significant game in at least three seasons — perhaps since 2014, when it played for the Class 2A state title.

The Ironmen (4-3, 4-0) will collide with undefeated Metro Christian (7-0, 4-0) in a clash that should shape the battle for the District 2A-4 championship the final three weeks.

On paper, Metro Christian appears to be a formidable foe for the Ironmen — Metro Christian is averaging 45.9 ppg, while Nowata is scoring 23.0 ppg.

Metro Christian’s defense has given up only 10.7 ppg, while Nowata has allowed 25.0 ppg.

But — as experience has taught — raw, cold stats sometimes don’t define the flesh of reality.

Since Nowata turned its season around, following a dismal September, the Ironmen have outscored opponents, 135-61 — which averages out to 33.8 ppg scored and 15.3 ppg allowed.

The storyline might be simplified as thus: Nowata’s momentum and renewed pride against a very strong Metro Christian machine.

Nowata boasts its own offensive apparatus of production.

Just ask Chouteau.

A quartet of Ironmen skill players hammered the Wildcats in the spirit of the Four Horsemen of mayhem.

Ballcarrier Dillon Barnes bolted for 172 yards, and two touchdowns, on 17 carries.

Unsung runningback Brayden Humphries shredded the Chouteau defense for 99 yards on just nine totes.

Josiah Clark erupted for 81 yards rushing and a 22-yard touchdown scamper on six attempts.

Jace McKisson rumbled for 85 yards and a short score on 10 carries.

And, there were other explosive components, as well, for Nowata.

Quarterback Trenton Smith found Emmett Sells for a seven-yard scoring aerial; Smith also later streaked 20 yards for a touchdown.

Maddox Bullen booted four extra points for Nowata.

Humphries is following up on a freshman season last year, at the end of which he received district honors.

“Brayden is a great one,” Nowata associate head coach Matt Mims said, adding the ballcarrier’s strength is his open-field running and his determination.

“He gives Dillon breaks when we need him to,” Mims added.

Nowata has reached its goal of making the playoffs, “and now we’re wondering how far we can go with it,” Mims said.

A victory against Metro Christian — in a collision set for 7 p.m. Friday on the Nowata field — would propel the Ironmen into sole possession of first place in the district.

But, they also still have to face Adair (6-1, 3-1) the next game.

Nowata is back in the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Ironmen have earned a playoff spot in five of the previous seven seasons.