NORMAN — Oklahoma jumped ahead early and kept up the pressure the entire way en route to a 52-14 blowout win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Here are five takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

1. Too Deep?

After last week’s win over Texas, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said he hadn’t used enough players against the Longhorns.

But Saturday, it was evident that Oklahoma wanted to make a point of dipping deep into its roster.

First, Kenneth Mann, Jaden Davis and Nik Bonitto made their first starts of the year.

It went far beyond that, though.

Trejan Bridges came into the game early at wide receiver, as did Theo Wease.

On the defensive side, freshmen Marcus Stripling and David Ugwoegbu also were on the field in the first half.

2. Jalen Hurts makes Mountaineers pay with his arm and his legs

Jalen Hurts had another big day, throwing for 316 yards and three touchdowns while running for 75 yards and two more scores.

It was his two rushing touchdowns that stood out the most, though. First, his stop-and-start 2-yard run in the second half.

Jalen Hurts continuing to add to his highlights for the Heisman.

11 for 12 passing with 3 total touchdowns in the first half.

On his second one, a 22-yard run in the third quarter, he had to maneuver through the defensive line in the backfield but by the time he hit the line of scrimmage, no Mountaineers defender had much of a chance.

Hurts was also plenty efficient through the air, completing 16 of his 17 passes.

Also, he avoided the turnovers that have been an issue the last two games by not only being accurate on throws but protecting the ball when he ran.

3. And down goes the Schooner

After Hurts made West Virginia defensive end Reuben Jones look silly on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter that put the Sooners up 28-7, the Sooner Schooner went off the rails.

The covered wagon took the turn a bit too tight, sending the wagon tumbling off the wheels. Apparently a cameraman in the wagon threw off the balance of the wagon.

One member of the Lil’ Sis program had to be helped off but wasn’t seriously injured.

After the wagon tipped over, the cleanup was quick, members of the Ruf/Neks and Lil’ Sis, as well as OU cheerleaders, security and even officials, quickly picked up the debris and attempted to fix — as best they could — the divots left on the field.

The incident brought to mind past incidents involving the Schooner, including last year’s Bedlam when a Ref/Nek was dragged behind the Schooner, the 1993 game against Colorado when the wagon tipped over and the 1985 Orange Bowl when the Schooner led to a 15-yard penalty.

4. Bringing the heat

Early in the game, the Sooners nearly blocked a Josh Growden punt.

In the third quarter, with the Mountaineers punting from the end zone, they got one.

Brayden Willis dove to block the punt and freshman Austin Stogner dove on the ball just before it rolled out of the back of the end zone.

From 2003 through 2017, Oklahoma didn’t have any touchdowns off blocked punts. In the last two seasons, they now have three.

5. Austin Kendall’s return

After suffering a chest injury last week against Iowa State, former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall was able to play in his return to Norman.

Kendall completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Kendall played three seasons for the Sooners, starting one game — last year’s victory over Baylor.

When Riley made the decision to pursue Hurts, Kendall decided to leave as a graduate transfer.

Before the game, Riley found Kendall during warmups.