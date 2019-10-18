WELCH — Senior Damon Caine Jr. scored seven touchdowns to lead Coyle to a 55-0 win over Welch here Thursday, Oct. 17.

Caine helped the Bluejackets jump out to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter then added two of their final three scores in the second.

He had fumble returns of 25 and 32 yards, added scoring runs of 10, 11, 46 and 27 yards and caught a 53-yard pass from Kenan Whiteside.

Vershon Whiteside accounted for Coyle’s final TD, a 30-yard run.

Caine finished with 138 yards on 12 carries as the Bluejackets wound up with 220 yards rushing.

They also picked up 53 yards as Kenan Whiteside completed his only pass for Coyle.

Welch had only 5 yards rushing and 11 yards total.

Nate Beaty had a team high 13 yards while Noah Barton added 7. Boone Perryman finished with minus-10 yards and Seth Hayward with minus-5.

Beaty was 1 of 7 passing for 1 yard and Perryman 1 of 3 for 5

Barton was Welch’s defensive leader with eight tackles. Jagger Jordan had six, Daniel Windle five and Hayward four.

The Wildcats travel to Yukon on Friday, Oct. 25 to face second-ranked Southwest Covenant.