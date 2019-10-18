LAMONT — Not often will a team score 82 points in an eight-man football game and still have to play into the fourth quarter.

That was the case for Bluejacket in an 82-34 romp against Deer Creek-Lamont.

The Chieftains finally put the finishing touches on their critical District C-3 win until Johnny Estes scored on a 2-yard run with 2:54 remaining.

“We used a running clock and were using all 40 seconds on the play clock because we were so tired in the third and I didn’t think we could finish them so I wanted to chew it up,” Chieftain head coach Lee Bluejacket said. “They had only one possession the fourth quarter.”

The 82 points are the most ever for Bluejacket, either in 8- or 11-man football. The previous record was 78 against Welch in 2013.

“They hit a few home run balls on us,” Lee Bluejacket said. “I hated giving up 34 points though. It was a long, hard game with us only having 10 guys suited up. I am proud of them for grinding it out with pretty much all of them never leaving the field.”

The Chieftains finished with 618 yards in total offense. They ran the ball 60 times — scoring on 10 of those — while netting 526 yards.

Bluejacket also picked up 92 yards passing.

The win solidified the Chieftains chances of making the Class C playoffs.

They are 2-2 in district play, currently good for fourth place, with games against Welch and Coyle remaining.

“It was a track meet — lots of miles were run on the field last night. It was a good win,” Lee Bluejacket said.

After a 49-yard TD pass from Palladin Compala to Colby Smith for Deer Creek-Lamont, Bluejacket accounted for the final three scores: a 21-yard run by Estes, a 16-yard pass from Estes to Gabe Arrevillagas and the game-ender by Estes.

Charlie Spiegel was the Chieftains’ leading rusher with 154 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He also caught two passes for 25 yards.

Defensively, Spiegel had two tackles, a fumble recovery and an onside kick recovery.

Kadan Tipton contributed 147 yards and four touchdowns rushing and completed 4 of 6 passes for 76 yards.

He also had an interception, fumble recovery, caused a fumble, eight tackles and two assists.

Keegan Francis carried the ball 20 times, rushing for 131 yards. He also had one reception for 40 yards and turned in an interception.

Estes finished with 94 yards and two scores, caught a pass for 11 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Bluejacket led 30-14 after the first quarter, 38-20 at the half and 54-34 heading into the final stanza.

The Chieftains travel to Welch Friday, Nov. 1.