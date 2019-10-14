By Chuck Carlton

The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — The Big 12 race has an awfully familiar look after the Red River Showdown.

Well, not totally familiar. The Oklahoma defense that sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times really hadn’t been seen for most of this decade and is making real progress under new coordinator Alex Grinch.

The big picture is pretty much the same, as it applies to the Big 12 and the College Football Playoff.

At 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big 12 with a closer-than-it-should-have-been win over its biggest rival, Oklahoma is poised to continue its drive for five, a fifth consecutive conference title. And another appearance in the CFP looks more and more likely.

Oklahoma may not look quite as overpowering on offense as recent Lincoln Riley models, but CeeDee Lamb eluding four Texas defenders has the look of an ongoing meme.

“We still got some time together. I’m not going to anoint him yet,” Riley said when asked about Lamb’s performance. “He’s a special player. It’s been fun for the journey with CeeDee.”

The defense dominated the Texas line in a way not seen since Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh in the 2009 Big 12 championship game.

“We’re going to learn from our mistakes,” OU quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “We still haven’t played a complete game. We’ve still got steps to take, and we’re going to get better.”

Oklahoma now has a win over a ranked team, which stands as a boost to the Sooners resume. Right now, undefeated Baylor is the only other ranked Big 12 team, at No. 18.

If OU runs the table, it’s pretty much a lock for the playoff. ESPN said that its FPI index gives Oklahoma at least a 79 percent chance to win every remaining game on the regular-season schedule, which includes road games at Baylor and Oklahoma State.

But one defeat and it could be looking at comparisons to a bunch of one-loss SEC and Big Ten teams, as well as, maybe, Notre Dame.

There’s also the potential problem of navigating the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium. Last season, Texas won the showdown at the Cotton Bowl then the Sooners bounced back with the win in the conference title game.

Plenty of people are envisioning another rematch.

Of course, Texas will have to fix a defense that ranks last in the Big 12 — a fairly low bar — in yards allowed (453.3 per game), yards per play (6.38), pass defense (310 yards per game) and pass-efficiency defense.

Former Longhorn Rod Babers tweeted that he conservatively counted 21 missed tackles against Oklahoma leading to 195 additional yards and two touchdowns.

Yeah, that’s a lot.

Baylor is the only other undefeated team after surviving Texas Tech in double overtime. The Bears opened as an underdog this week at Oklahoma State, where they’ve won once since the beginning of the Big 12. Baylor will be out leading tackler and emotional leader Clay Johnston with a season-ending knee injury.

Iowa State is starting to play like everyone expected at the start of the season, having scored 87 points in back-to-back wins over TCU and West Virginia.

After the win over Texas, Oklahoma vowed to be ready.

“This won’t be our best game,” Riley said.