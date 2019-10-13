MULDROW — Managing only one hit, Miami suffered a 3-0 loss to Muldrow in a Class 4A fast pitch softball regional that wrapped up here Saturday, Oct. 12.

The game actually had started Thursday, Oct. 10, but play was halted with two outs in the Muldrow half of the fourth inning due to weather.

The only hit for Miami (17-5) was a two-out single by Kylie Jinks.

Muldrow’s pitcher retired the first seven batters she faced before issuing a walk to Briah Harnar.

The Lady Wardogs wouldn’t have another runner until the single by Jinks.

Miami’s final seven batters went down in order.

Muldrow got two runs in the first on an error and single, then tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.

Chelsi Possage had a double and single as part of the Lady Bulldogs’ eight-hit attack.

Miami advanced with a 2-1 10-inning victory over Verdigris in an elimination game Thursday.

Verdigris had bumped MHS into the losers’ bracket with a 5-4 win with a hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Miami 2, Verdigris 1

Each team scored a run in the first inning then it was a stalemate until the 10th.

Jadie Cheater led off with a double, Jinks reached on a bunt single and Harnar walked.

Maddee Barnes hit into a fielder’s choice, with Cheater forced out at home.

Ishmael singled up the middle giving Miami the go-ahead run.

Verdigris made things interesting in it’s half of the inning.

Jackie Zaferes singled and went to second on a passed ball then third on a sacrifice by Abigail Teal.

Megan Turner tried a squeeze, but Zaferes was cut down out at home.

Daeya Moses singled and Hailey Schoeling walked to load the bases.

Cheater got a liner up the middle off the bat of Bailey Cravens to end the game.

The Lady Wardogs’ offense included a double and two singles by Ishmael, a double and single by Cheater, two singles by Beca Hopping and a base hit by Jinks and Harnar.

Verdigris got three singles from Zaferes, two from Kaydence Bender and one each from Teal, Turner and Moses.