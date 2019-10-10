MULDROW — For the second time in as many days, Verdigris and the Lady Wardogs needed extra innings.

A double by Jackie Zaferes in the bottom of the eighth gave the Lady Cards a 5-4 win in a first-round game at their Class 4A softball regional Wednesday, Oct. 9.

But Miami had the upper hand Thursday when Jessie Ishmael singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning during a 2-1 elimination game victory.

The Lady Wardogs were playing host Muldrow in the first championship game, but weather forced a suspension with two out in the fourth inning and Muldrow clinging to a 2-0 lead.

The game will resume at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Should Miami rally to get the win, a second title game would follow at 6 p.m. with the winner moving on to the state tournament.

Miami 2, Verdigris 1

Each team scored a run in the first inning then it was a stalemate until the 10th.

Jadie Cheater led off with a double, Kylie Jinks reached on a bunt single and Briah Harnar walked.

Maddee Barnes hit into a fielder’s choice, with Cheater forced out at home.

Ishmael singled up the middle giving Miami the go-ahead run.

Verdigris made things interesting in it’s half of the inning.

Jackie Zaferes singled and went to second on a passed ball then third on a sacrifice by Abigail Teal.

Megan Turner tried a squeeze, but Zaferes was cut down out at home.

Daeya Moses singled and Hailey Schoeling walked to load the bases.

Cheater got a liner up the middle off the bat of Bailey Cravens to end the game.

The Lady Wardogs’ offense included a double and two singles by Ishmael, a double and single by Cheater, two singles by Beca Hopping and a base hit by Jinks and Harnar.

Verdigris got three singles from Zaferes, two from Kaydence Bender and one each from Teal, Turner and Moses.