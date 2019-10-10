Will be updated

SHAWNEE — Upsets marked the first day of play in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class A fast pitch state tournament.

Fairland was one of the schools pulling off upsets Thursday, Oct. 10 as the sixth-seeded Lady Owls bumped off No. 3 Canute 7-5.

In other first-round games, it was No. 8 Morrison 6, No. 2 Roff 2, and No. 5 Tushka 15, No. 4 Ripley 7.

Binger-Oney and Sterling were playing in the late game.

Tushka (30-8) meets the Binger-Oney/Sterling winner at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, followed by Fairland (30-6) and Morrison (31-4) at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Owls did the bulk of their damage in the first three innings, scoring twice in their first trip to the plate, three in the second and one in the third.

"It was a great atmosphere," Fairland coach Chad Ross said. "We had a huge Fairland crowd of red. It was nice to get up 5-0 early on."

They tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on a double by Savannah Hutchison, her second of the game and her third hit.

Canute (30-7) made things interesting by cutting the score to 6-3 in the sixth frame then picked up two more in the fifth.

The Lady Owls’ first-inning runs came on a Hutchison double and an error, then the next three came on fielder’s choice by Powell, an RBI single by Hutchison and an error.

Davis plated Fairland’s sixth run with a bases-loaded walk.

In addition to Hutchison’s big day, Davis had two doubles, Jordan Gates two singles and Powell, a single.

Kylee Smith collected two singles for the Trojanettes while Madison Faylor and Haley Schreck added one each.

Winning pitcher Erica Schertz had nine strikeouts and she walked seven.