Wagoner @ Miami
Records
Wagoner 4-1 (2-0 in District 4A-3), Miami 1-4 (0-2 in District 4A-3)
Last week
Wagoner 49, Grove 10; Catoosa 26, Miami 20
Last meeting
Wagoner 47, Miami 6 (2018)
Series record
Wagoner leads 18-11, dating back to 1936
Did you know?
Miami has lost 14 straight to Wagoner. That’s the longest for the Wardogs. They’ve lost 10 in a row to Oologah, nine to Catoosa, six vs. Tahlequah and five against Grove.
Fairland @ Commerce
Records
Fairland 2-2 (1-1 in District A-6), Commerce 3-2 (2-0 in District A-6)
Last week
Rejoice Christian 48, Fairland 12; Commerce 44, Colcord 20
Last meeting
Commerce 34, Fairland 6 (2018)
Series record
Commerce leads 49-24-1, dating back to 1924
Did you know?
Friday’s game is homecoming for Commerce. Coronation ceremonies will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.
Metro Christian @ Wyandotte
Records
Metro Christian 5-0 (2-0 in District 2A-4), Wyandotte 2-3 (1-1 in District 2A-4)
Last week
Metro Christian 59, Chouteau 7; Adair 66, Wyandotte 0
Last meeting
Metro Christian 47, Wyandotte 13 (2018)
Series record
Metro Christian leads 2-0, dating back to 1989
Did you know?
Metro reached the Class 2A semifinals a year ago, losing to Beggs. That continued an even-yeared trend where the Patriots qualified for the playoffs. They missed out in 2015 and 2017.
Oklahoma Union @ Quapaw
Records
Oklahoma Union 3-2 (1-1 in District A-6), Quapaw 3-2 (1-1 in District A-6)
Last week
Oklahoma Union 44, Ketchum 0; Quapaw 68, Afton 30
Last meeting
Oklahoma Union 14, Quapaw 7 (2018)
Series record
Oklahoma Union leads 12-9, dating back to 1994
Did you know?
Quapaw celebrates homecoming. There is a homecoming parade at 2 p.m., pep assembly at 2:30 and coronation ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.
Colcord @ Afton
Records
Colcord 4-1 (1-1 in District A-6), Afton 2-3 (0-2 in District A-6)
Last week
Commerce 44, Colcord 20; Quapaw 68, Afton 30
Last meeting
Colcord 58, Afton 14 (2018)
Series record
Colcord leads 14-10, dating back to 1939
Did you know?
Afton will celebrate homecoming Friday night. Coronation ceremonies start at 6:15 p.m. followed by the game vs. Colcord at 7 p.m.
Medford @ Bluejacket
Records
Medford 1-4 (1-1 in District C-3), Bluejacket 2-2 (0-2 in District C-3)
Last week
Medford 64, Welch 0; Covington-Douglas 48, Bluejacket 0
Last meeting
Medford 48, Bluejacket 0 (2018)
Series record
Series tied 3-3, dating back to 1998
Did you know?
Medford has won the last two meetings after dropping the previous three in district play.
Covington-Douglas @ Welch
Records
Covington-Douglas 4-2 (2-0 in District C-3), Welch 0-5 (0-1 in District C-3)
Last week
Covington-Douglas 48, Bluejacket 0; Medford 64, Welch 0
Last meeting
Covington-Douglas by forfeit (Welch 44, Covington-Douglas 6 in 2017)
Series record
Covington-Douglas leads 2-1, dating back to 2000
Did you know?
The only win for the Wildcats came in 2017, when they rolled 44-6.