Wagoner @ Miami

Records

Wagoner 4-1 (2-0 in District 4A-3), Miami 1-4 (0-2 in District 4A-3)

Last week

Wagoner 49, Grove 10; Catoosa 26, Miami 20

Last meeting

Wagoner 47, Miami 6 (2018)

Series record

Wagoner leads 18-11, dating back to 1936

Did you know?

Miami has lost 14 straight to Wagoner. That’s the longest for the Wardogs. They’ve lost 10 in a row to Oologah, nine to Catoosa, six vs. Tahlequah and five against Grove.

Fairland @ Commerce

Records

Fairland 2-2 (1-1 in District A-6), Commerce 3-2 (2-0 in District A-6)

Last week

Rejoice Christian 48, Fairland 12; Commerce 44, Colcord 20

Last meeting

Commerce 34, Fairland 6 (2018)

Series record

Commerce leads 49-24-1, dating back to 1924

Did you know?

Friday’s game is homecoming for Commerce. Coronation ceremonies will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.

Metro Christian @ Wyandotte

Records

Metro Christian 5-0 (2-0 in District 2A-4), Wyandotte 2-3 (1-1 in District 2A-4)

Last week

Metro Christian 59, Chouteau 7; Adair 66, Wyandotte 0

Last meeting

Metro Christian 47, Wyandotte 13 (2018)

Series record

Metro Christian leads 2-0, dating back to 1989

Did you know?

Metro reached the Class 2A semifinals a year ago, losing to Beggs. That continued an even-yeared trend where the Patriots qualified for the playoffs. They missed out in 2015 and 2017.

Oklahoma Union @ Quapaw

Records

Oklahoma Union 3-2 (1-1 in District A-6), Quapaw 3-2 (1-1 in District A-6)

Last week

Oklahoma Union 44, Ketchum 0; Quapaw 68, Afton 30

Last meeting

Oklahoma Union 14, Quapaw 7 (2018)

Series record

Oklahoma Union leads 12-9, dating back to 1994

Did you know?

Quapaw celebrates homecoming. There is a homecoming parade at 2 p.m., pep assembly at 2:30 and coronation ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.

Colcord @ Afton

Records

Colcord 4-1 (1-1 in District A-6), Afton 2-3 (0-2 in District A-6)

Last week

Commerce 44, Colcord 20; Quapaw 68, Afton 30

Last meeting

Colcord 58, Afton 14 (2018)

Series record

Colcord leads 14-10, dating back to 1939

Did you know?

Afton will celebrate homecoming Friday night. Coronation ceremonies start at 6:15 p.m. followed by the game vs. Colcord at 7 p.m.

Medford @ Bluejacket

Records

Medford 1-4 (1-1 in District C-3), Bluejacket 2-2 (0-2 in District C-3)

Last week

Medford 64, Welch 0; Covington-Douglas 48, Bluejacket 0

Last meeting

Medford 48, Bluejacket 0 (2018)

Series record

Series tied 3-3, dating back to 1998

Did you know?

Medford has won the last two meetings after dropping the previous three in district play.

Covington-Douglas @ Welch

Records

Covington-Douglas 4-2 (2-0 in District C-3), Welch 0-5 (0-1 in District C-3)

Last week

Covington-Douglas 48, Bluejacket 0; Medford 64, Welch 0

Last meeting

Covington-Douglas by forfeit (Welch 44, Covington-Douglas 6 in 2017)

Series record

Covington-Douglas leads 2-1, dating back to 2000

Did you know?

The only win for the Wildcats came in 2017, when they rolled 44-6.