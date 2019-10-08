MIAMI — The City of Miami’s Tourism & Recreation Department is set to host the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) 4-States Slammer Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament this weekend.

The two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Joe Booth Softball Complex.

Age divisions for the brackets are 14 & under, 12 & under and 10 & under.

More than 450 student athletes will participate in the tournament coming to Miami from locations across the four-state area.

Pool play games will begin Saturday at 8:45 a.m. Sunday’s schedule will include bracket play and will start at 8:45 a.m.

Each team is guaranteed three games in the tournament.

First place teams of each division will receive gold championship rings and a team plaque. The second-place teams of each division will receive silver finalist rings.

Gates will open both days at 8 a.m.

Admission cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids (ages 6-15). Children ages 5 and under are free.

Concessions will be available throughout the event at Joe Booth Softball Complex.

For more information, contact Chuck McKibben at 918-542-4435 or by email at cmckibben@miamiokla.net.

For upcoming tournament information, go to www.visitmiamiok.com/calendar.