SHAWNEE — Fairland has been paired against Canute in a battle of the No. 6 and No. 3 seeds at the Class A state fastpitch softball tournament.

The Lady Owls (31-16) and Canute (30-6) square off at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at The Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

Other first-round games in the single-elimination tournament include No. 8 Morrison (30-4) vs. No. 2 Roff (28-5), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Ripley (31-6) vs. No. 5 Tushka (29-8), 3:30 p.m., and No. 1 Binger-Oney (29-2) vs. Sterling, 6 p.m.

The Binger-Oney-Sterling winner faces Ripley or Tushka at 3 p.m. Friday followed by the Canute-Fairland and Morrison-Roff winner at 5:30 p.m.

The championship will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Lady Owls punched their ticket to the state tournament with a 4-2 win over Woodland in the Regional 6 tournament Friday, Oct. 4.

This is FHS’ first trip to state since 2003.

The Lady Owls tripped Porter 7-6 in a nine-inning, first-round marathon then blasted Gore 13-1 to move into the finals.

Amber-Pocasset, which beat Ripley 5-1 to win the 2018 Class A title, now is in 2A, where it pulled down the No. 4 seed.

Fairland played in 2A last season.