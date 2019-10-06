MIAMI — They’re back on track.

For the second straight week, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen put on an impressive show, this time rolling to a 42-12 win over ninth-ranked Blinn College Saturday, Oct. 5 at Red Robertson Field.

The homecoming romp — with NEO’s 1969 national championship team on hand — came on the heels of a 35-3 decision at Navarro College a week earlier.

The win leveled the Norse record at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.

NEO had opened the season by crushing Arkansas Baptist, but fell to No. 16 Georgia Military, No. 10 Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College and No. 6 Kilgore (Texas) College.

The back-to-back wins put those games in the rear view mirror.

The Norse set the tone early Saturday night, scoring on their 12th offense play of their third series — a 28-yard pass to Chris Potts from Jack Diamond.

Blinn threatened on its ensuing possession, reaching the NEO 18 before having to settle for a field goal.

It was all Northeastern A&M after that as the Golden Norse scored on five straight possessions spanning the second and third quarters.

* Chris Wilson caught a 48-yard pass from Tanner Griffin at 11:25 of the second.

* Just over two minutes later, Danuel Oscar plowed in from the 1.

* Diamond had a 1-yard run at 5:55 of the half, making it 28-3.

* Wilson teamed with Griffin on a 38-yard strike at 1:19 of the second, ballooning the score to 35-3.

* After a field goal by Blinn on the final play of the half, the Norse got their final TD on a 10-yard run by Chris Friday on their fifth play of the third quarter.

Blinn created what would be the final margin with five seconds left in the third.

The Norsemen had a chance to get an eighth touchdown but had a drive fizzle at the Blinn 10-yard line in the fourth quarter.

NEO’s defense thwarted a Blinn drive that reached the Norse 10 late in the game, but quarterback Brock Lands was intercepted by CaDarrien Carter.

Preliminary statistics showed the Norse with 550 yards in total offense, including 309 passing as Diamond and Griffin combined for 17 completions.

NEO had only one turnover in the game, an interception.

The Norse travel to Tyler (Texas) Junior College for a 5 p.m. clash on Saturday, Oct. 12.