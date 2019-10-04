FAIRLAND — Qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2003, Fairland notched a 4-2 win over Woodland to claim the Class A Regional 6 title here Friday, Oct. 4.

The sixth-ranked Lady Owls (31-6) completed a three-game sweep, nipping Porter 7-6 in the first round Thursday, then rolled 13-1 over No. 18 Gore in the winner’s bracket semifinal.

State tournament pairings will be announced Monday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

Freshman Erica Schertz had 40 strikeouts in the three games — 15 vs. Porter, 14 against Woodland and 11 in the win over Gore.

Fairland 4, Woodland 2

The Lady Owls got three runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

In the fifth, Savannah Hutchison and Erica Schertz had RBI doubles. Jordan Gates drove in the other run with a sacrifice.

Fairland’s insurance run came in the sixth when Kyndall Davis singled, Kinley Powell walked and Hutchison singled to right.

No. 15 Woodland (24-7) got a run in the sixth on a double by Lainy LeForce and a final tally in the seventh on a groundout by Raychel Bennett.

Hutchison collected a double and two singles while Davis finished with a pair of singles.

Schertz doubled and Powell, Grace Goins, Alexis McGranahan and Makynzi Jones all contributed singles.

Hutchison drove in two of Fairland’s runs. Schertz and Jordan Gates had the other RBIs.

Faith Watts went 3-for-3 as part of a five-hit Lady Cougar attack.

Fairland 13, Gore 1

Schertz limited the Lady Pirates (24-10) to one hit — a third-inning single by Sky Brooksher.

The Lady Owls erupted for three runs in the second. Both teams got one in the third then FHS came back with six in the fourth and a final three in the fifth, when the game was called.

Gates had three singles and three RBIs while

Davis and Hutchison each chipped in with a double and single.

Schertz, Goins, McGranahan and Scout Mayfield all had singles.

Fairland 7, Porter 6

A squeeze play by Powell drove in Davis with the winning run with no outs in the ninth inning.

The Lady Owls had been coasting until the sixth, when Porter scored all six of its runs.

Schertz worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth when she got H Boyd to ground out to Jones at second.

Davis tripled to start the inning then Powell dropped a 0-1 offering that was fielded by the pitcher, but Davis sprinted home.

Davis had a single to go with her triple.

Schertz helped herself with two home runs: a solo shot in the third and another in the fifth, when Fairland went back-to-back.

Hutchison lifted a two-run blast to center field just prior to Schertz’ second of the night.

Powell, Gates and Jones collected singles for the Lady Owls.

Porter got two singles from Brooklyn Spencer.