Miami @ Catoosa

Records Miami 1-3 (0-1 in District 4A-3), Catoosa 0-4 (0-1 in District 4A-3)

Last week Grove 28, Miami 21; Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7

Last meeting Catoosa 40, Miami 21 (2018)

Series record Catoosa leads 9-7, dating back to 1986

Did you know? This is the worst start for Catoosa in at least the last 20 years.

Wyandotte @ Adair

Records Wyandotte 2-2 (1-0 in District 2A-4), Adair 3-1 (0-1 in District 2A-4)

Last week Wyandotte 28, Chouteau 20; Metro Christian 41, Adair 20

Last meeting Adair 48, Wyandotte 21 (2018)

Series record Adair leads 18-5, dating back to 1975

Did you know? After posting back-to-back wins in 2000 and 2001, the Bears have dropped 14 of the next 15 games. WHS’ only win in that stretch was 41-6 in 2007.

Commerce @ Colcord

Records Commerce 2-2 (1-0 in District A-6), Colcord 4-0 (1-0 in District A-6)

Last week Commerce 35, Afton 14; Colcord 39, Quapaw 25

Last meeting Commerce 36, Colcord 14 (2018)

Series record Commerce leads 13-7, dating back to 1972

Did you know? This is back-to-back 4-0 starts for Colcord and it is the fourth time since 2011 that the Hornets are perfect heading into Week 5.

Quapaw at Afton

Records Quapaw 2-2 (0-1 in District A-6), Afton 2-2 (0-1 in District A-6)

Last week Colcord 39, Quapaw 25; Commerce 35, Afton 14

Last meeting Quapaw 21, Afton 16 (2018)

Series record Afton leads 47-41-3, dating back to 1926

Did you know? The ties were in 1970 (0-0), 1945 (6-6) and 1941 (0-0). The Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association adopted overtime in 1975.

Rejoice Christian @ Fairland

Records Rejoice 4-0 (1-0 in District A-6, Fairland 2-1 (1-0 in District A-6

Last week Rejoice 42, Oklahoma Union 0; Fairland 40, Ketchum 14

Last meeting Rejoice 54, Fairland 0 (2018)

Series record Rejoice leads 5-0, dating back to 2014

Did you know? Rejoice has qualified for the playoffs every year since joining the OSSAA in 2008, including twice as an eight-man school. The Eagles lost to Christian Heritage in the semifinals in 2018.

Bluejacket @ Covington-Douglas

Records Bluejacket 2-1 (0-1 in District C-3); Covington-Douglas 3-1 (1-0 in District C-3)

Last week Southwest Covenant 56, Bluejacket 20; Covington-Douglas 72, Deer Creek-Lamont/Billings 24

Last meeting Covington-Douglas 70, Bluejacket 22 (2018)

Series record Bluejacket leads 5-3, dating back to 1978

Did you know? The win was Covington-Douglas’ first against the Chieftains since 1991. Bluejacket has won the previous four meetings by a 192-38 margin.

Welch @ Medford

Records Welch 0-4 (0-1 in District C-3), Medford 0-4 (0-1 in District C-3)

Last week Welch idle; Coyle 68, Medford 50

Last meeting Medford 54, Welch 0 (2018)

Series record Medford leads 4-1, dating back to 1992

Did you know? The only win for Welch in the rivalry was a 52-6 District C-3 win in 2016.