By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is headed in an upward direction in the national rankings.

In Wednesday’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the Eagles (5-2) perched at the No. 8 spot — two places higher than in last week’s voting.

In the preseason poll, OKWU lodged into the No. 6 spot. The Eagles slid down to No. 10 in last week’s poll, but rode the momentum of two wins since last week’s rankings into positive mobility.

OKWU remains the lone Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference team in the poll.

Jamie Peterson coaches the Eagles.