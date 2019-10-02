NEOSHO, Mo. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M men’s soccer team just keeps finding ways to win at the last second.

Alex Francis’ goal with 35 seconds remaining gave the Golden Norsemen a 2-1 road victory against No. 19 Crowder College here Tuesday, Oct. 1.

That was the third straight win for the Norsemen (7-4), all by one goal.

They had beaten Rose State 5-4 Thursday, Sept. 26 as Jayden Perry took a pass from Cameron Eaves and connected at the 84:00 mark.

Then on Sunday, Sept. 29, Harry Seargent’s goal with five seconds left gave NEO a 2-1 win over Northern-Oklahoma-Tonkawa.

In Tuesday’s match, Alejandro Lurbe connected 40 minutes into the match on a 35-yard bomb.

Danny Maldonado took a feed from Alejandro Balderas to get the equalizer in the 85th minute for Crowder.

Francis then delivered in the clutch for NEO with Perry getting the assist.

“We were in control of this one, where NOC could have been anybody’s game,” Norse coach John Parrigon said.

The Norse are idle until Sunday, Oct. 6 when they travel to Mena, Arkansas, to face Region 2 newcomer Arkansas-Rich Mountain Community College.