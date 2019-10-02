MULDROW — Miami tackles Verdigris in the first round of the Class 4A Regional 5 tournament, which begins here Thursday.

In the past, teams played bi-district tournaments then moved on, but the OSSAA has opted to go with four-team regionals this year with winners moving on to the state tournament.

Muldrow and Cleveland play the noon opener, followed by the Lady Wardogs and Verdigris at 2 p.m.

Miami (14-4) wound up third in District 4A-7 with an 8-4 record.

Verdigris (22-7) was the runner-up in 4A-6.

The Lady Cards and Inola both were 7-3 and split games in district play, but Verdigris held a 54-11 edge in points.

“They are pretty solid,” Miami coach Lauren Strack said. “They are always very offensive and well coached.”

A 12-0 romp against Tulsa Memorial Monday, Oct. 1 was the fifth straight win for the Lady Wardogs, who finished 8-1 down the stretch.

“I think we’ve really hit stride,” Strack said. “I hope they go in and play hard and continue to trend up.”

Muldrow also had the top spots in 4A-5 decided on points.

The Lady Bulldogs (18-12) and Broken Bow were both 8-2 in 4A-5. They split regular season games, but Broken Bow won the district title on points, 41-26.

Cleveland (11-16) was fourth in 4A-8 at 4-6.

The Muldrow-Cleveland loser plays either the Lady Wardogs or Verdigris in a 4 p.m. elimination game.

The two winners meet at 6 p.m.

There will be a noon elimination game on Friday, followed by the championship at 2 p.m.

An “if necessary” game would follow at 4 p.m.