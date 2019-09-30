TULSA — Miami was seventh and Commerce was in a tie for ninth at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association state cheer competition here Saturday, Sept. 26.

Miami amassed 208 of a possible 500 points in the competition held at Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University.

MHS had scores of 70 from three of the five judges. The other two gave Miami scores of 69.

Tuttle won the team title with 251 points. Crossings Christian was second with 249, followed by Stigler, 222; Bethany and Plainview, 214, and Sallisaw, 211.

Commerce and Pawhuska each had 174 points.

Commerce had 59 points from one judge while the other four had 58s.

Hinton had a winning total of 221 and Velma-Alma was second with 198.

Scores of the other teams in the competition were Warner, Pawnee and Quinton, 192 each; Keota, 190; Elmore City-Pernell, 189, and Crescent, 183.