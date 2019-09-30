BERRYHILL — Miami qualified for fastpitch post-season play thanks to a 6-1 victory over Berryhill here Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Lady Wardogs (12-4) nailed down third place in District 4A-7 with the win. They are 7-4 in the district.

Oologah is the district champ at 12-0 and Grove finished second with a 10-2 record.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will announce details on regional assignments Tuesday.

The top four teams in each district qualify for the playoffs.

Depending on the outcome of games Monday, it’s anticipated that Miami will travel to Muldrow on Thursday.

MHS grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an error and sacrifice fly by Kori Robison then made it 4-0 in the third on another error and base hit by winning pitcher Jadie Cheater.

Berryhill got on the board in the fourth, but the Lady Wardogs pulled away with single tallies in the fifth and seventh innings.

Hannah Hardcastle was Miami’s offensive leader with a double and two singles. She also drove in three runs.

Brooke Bashore tripled and Jessie Ishmael, Beca Hopping, Cheater, Briah Harner and Maddee Barnes all added singles.