CORSICANA, Texas — A smothering defense and a quick starting offense were the keys in Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s 35-3 win over Navarro College here Saturday, Sept. 28.

NEO needed only 1:33 to get on the scoreboard then gradually pulled away to snap a three-game losing streak.

“It was good to see the kids come off the bus ready to rock and roll, getting off to a fast start with a six-play drive to start the game then put them in a couple three-and-outs,” Norse head coach Zach Allen said.

Navarro had only 248 yards in total offense, with just 34 of that coming via the run.

“Our defensive line played outstanding, Samuel Obiang, Ian Marshall and Clint Lee,” Allen said. “We were even able to stretch our depth. Bryce Alonzo started; Courtre Alexander and Tyree Young really got his first significant action.

“It was fun to see those guys tee off and have a good time and do well. That allowed the linebackers to free flow.”

Bulldog quarterback Parker McNeil was 17 of 42 passing for 214 yards. He was intercepted twice.

“That quarterback is really talented, but we seem to have had him dialed in the last couple years,” Allen said. “He is going to have a great career somewhere in the next couple of years.

We’ve been able to keep him off balance.

“We took advantage of a couple turnovers, then the offense got the run game back where it belongs. The guys are pretty happy with our performance.”

Adrian Wilson got the scoring started for NEO with a 33-yard pass from Tanner Griffin at 13:37 of the opening frame.

Navarro countered with a 22-yard field goal by Will McDaniel, but the Norse regained momentum when they drove 54 yards in nine plays to get a 9-yard touchdown strike from Griffin to Shelby Washington.

Daniel Oscar had a 38-yard run and Chris Friday powered in from the 3 to enable the Norse to open up a 28-3 advantage.

The only points of the second half came when Carl Garmon scored for the Norse with 35 seconds remaining.

Troy Keatts was perfect on all five of his extra point attempts.

Carl Garmon got back on track, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Friday chipped in with 61 yards and Oscar added 60.

Griffin completed 20 of his 38 passes for 197 yards and the TD strikes to Wilson and Washington.

“Tanner started to get into a rhythm,” Allen said. “We didn't throw for a high percentage, but we took a few shots and we had a couple more dropped balls than we had the week before. We were pleased with his numbers.”

Seven different players caught at least one pass for NEO, with Dallas Daniels snagging six for 71 yards.

The Norsemen mark homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 5 by hosting Blinn College.